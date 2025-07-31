Matern Law Group Secures Final Approval In $6.3 Million Wage And Hour Settlement For San Diego Ship Repair Workers

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant victory for California workers, Matern Law Group, PC has secured final approval of a $6.3 million class action settlement on behalf of current and former employees of BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair Inc. The federal court settlement resolves allegations that the company violated both state and federal wage and hour laws, including the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and California's Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA).

U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia granted final approval of the deal on Friday, marking the conclusion of a legal battle that began in 2021. The lawsuit, originally filed in California state court and later moved to federal court, claimed that ship repair workers were denied proper wages, meal and rest breaks, and other key worker protections.

Under the terms of the settlement:



Total Compensation : More than $6.3 million will be distributed.

Class Size : Approximately 2,400 individuals are included in the settlement class.

Attorney Fees and Costs : $2.1 million allocated to legal fees and nearly $180,000 for litigation expenses.

Class Representative Awards : $20,000 awarded to each class representative for their service.

PAGA & FLSA Payments : $100,000 allocated for PAGA claims and $15,000 for FLSA collective members. Settlement Administration : $35,500 designated for administration costs.

"This settlement reflects our firm's continued commitment to holding employers accountable and securing justice for workers across California," said Matthew Matern, Founding Attorney of Matern Law Group. "Our clients perform difficult, essential labor, and they deserve to be treated fairly under the law."

Matern Law Group attorneys Matthew J. Matern , Dalia Khalili , Kiran Prasad , and Matthew W. Gordon represented the class in this case. The final approval caps a multi-year effort to address systemic wage violations in California's ship repair industry.

For more information about this case or to speak with an attorney, please contact Matern Law Group, PC, at (310) 483-7772.

About Matern Law Group, PC:

Matern Law Group, PC, is a leading Los Angeles employment law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of employees throughout California. The firm is committed to achieving justice for workers and ensuring compliance with California labor and employment laws.

Media contact:

Matern Law Group, PC

Julia Cottrell

2101 E El Segundo #403

El Segundo, CA 90245

Telephone: (310) 483-7772

SOURCE Matern Law Group, PC

