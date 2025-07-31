5WPR Unveils New Consumer PR Framework Designed To Align Earned Media With E-Commerce Outcomes

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has launched a newly structured consumer communications framework built to directly connect earned media efforts with e-commerce performance. This strategic approach reflects the evolving role of consumer PR, where storytelling is increasingly expected to drive both brand affinity and online conversion.

The new framework integrates traditional PR tactics with digital performance strategies, enabling clients to maximize the value of media coverage in an increasingly commerce-driven landscape. 5WPR's consumer team now offers a more deliberate fusion of brand narrative development, media engagement, and measurable calls to action that support key sales channels across DTC and retail.

"Consumer brands today are operating in a world where awareness is no longer enough. Media coverage must influence both perception and purchase," said Leigh Ann Ambrosi, Managing Partner and EVP, CPG & Lifestyle at 5WPR. "We've developed a smarter, more agile way to build relevance, increase discoverability, and ultimately impact the path to purchase."

As AI becomes a growing part of how consumers search for information and make purchase decisions, earned media has taken on new value. AI-generated summaries and voice assistants increasingly favor authoritative, third-party content when answering questions or offering recommendations. This trend has elevated the importance of PR-driven coverage from trusted outlets, reinforcing the need for brands to prioritize high-quality storytelling and strong media relationships.

This updated consumer PR model is rooted in the belief that PR can play a meaningful role across the entire marketing funnel, from sparking brand interest to driving conversions. Whether launching a new product, supporting a seasonal campaign, or building long-term loyalty, 5WPR's approach centers on strategic storytelling paired with optimized distribution.

By integrating CPG digital marketing services, the agency ensures that earned media placements are amplified through high-impact touchpoints, including influencer content, paid social, and conversion-focused digital strategies. Each campaign is supported by custom reporting that tracks both visibility and performance across platforms.

This initiative comes in response to the broader industry shift toward authenticity, commerce-ready content, and data-informed decisions. As consumer behaviors change, 5WPR continues to lead with strategies that build brand trust while meeting buyers where they are, increasingly online and expecting more from every brand interaction.

5WPR's consumer practice has helped launch and scale some of the most recognizable names in food and beverage, beauty, wellness, home goods, parenting, and lifestyle. The agency remains committed to driving innovation and delivering business impact through creative, commerce-minded communications.

For more information about 5WPR's consumer PR capabilities, visit .

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, , Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, ). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit .

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED