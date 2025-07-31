Scotlynn Named As Top Workplace In Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scotlynn Earns a Spot on Florida Trend's 2025 Best Companies to Work For List, for a Fourth Time

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotlynn is honored to announce it's been named one of Florida Trend's 2025 Best Companies to Work For. This prestigious recognition reflects the company's steadfast commitment to creating a workplace where people thrive, grow, and feel valued.

The Florida Trend award is based on a comprehensive evaluation of workplace policies, practices, and demographics, combined with anonymous employee surveys measuring satisfaction and engagement. According to Florida Trend Executive Editor Amy Keller,“The best companies invest in people and find creative ways to motivate and reward employees and help them grow.”

At Scotlynn , that investment is evident in every aspect of the employee experience, from professional development and wellness initiatives to a collaborative culture that celebrates success. The Fort Myers location features a fully equipped gym, walking trails, pickleball courts, a vibrant running club and on-site chef prepared meals, all designed to support a healthy, balanced lifestyle.









Beyond the workplace, Scotlynn's commitment to community is equally strong. In the past year alone, employees contributed over 4,000 volunteer hours to local initiatives, embodying the company's mission to support the communities in which we live and work.

“We're incredibly grateful to be recognized as a Top Workplace by Florida Trend,” said Ryan Carter, President of Scotlynn. “This award is a reflection of our amazing team, their dedication, energy, and passion that make Scotlynn what it is today.”

For the past 15 years, Scotlynn has proudly called Florida home. Since opening its state-of-the-art, 60,000 sq. ft. office in Fort Myers in 2010, and expanding to Tampa in 2016, Scotlynn has built a strong and growing presence in the Sunshine State. Today, more than 400 team members power Scotlynn's Florida operations, which together, represent a large part of Scotlynn's North American presence. Through a constant pursuit of excellence, its success is a direct result of the dedication, innovation and passion of its people.

As Scotlynn continues to grow, we remain committed to attracting talented individuals who share our values and vision. If you're interested in joining a dynamic team that prioritizes innovation, collaboration, and community impact, we invite you to explore our current opportunities .

At Scotlynn, People Drive Us.

About Scotlynn

Farming fresh produce and delivering it to retailers is how Scotlynn got its start. Today, it is North America's premier transportation provider, specializing in long-haul, regional DSD, third-party logistics, and managed transportation services. With offices in Brant, Vittoria, Indianapolis, Fort Myers, and Tampa, Scotlynn continues to expand across North America, positioning the company to meet evolving client needs and accelerate growth in 2025 and beyond.

