Identifying Potential Indicators Of Violence In Today's Workplace

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Security Challenges Faced Today Necessitate a Paradigm Shift Towards Proactive Measures

- Sal LifrieriNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following recent incidents, such as the tragic killing of a police officer at a commercial real estate site in New York, PCC Secure emphasizes the critical importance of implementing proactive threat identification and mitigation strategies to prevent further tragedies.The evolving landscape of security challenges requires a shift toward proactive measures and stronger security protocols. President Sal Lifrieri highlighted the significance of early threat detection, explaining, "Individuals don't just 'snap'; it's a gradual process, and recognizing 'red flags' early can prevent attacks. Our thorough, proactive approach integrates corporate leadership with specialized skills to identify, evaluate, and manage threats before they escalate via our Threat Assessment Group (TAG) program."The TAG Program provides collaboration among key corporate stakeholders under the guidance of a dedicated PCC Secure coordinator. Supported by our esteemed Intelligence Operations Center (IOC), a secure facility staffed by former law enforcement, military, and government specialists, the TAG Program provides unmatched insights and intelligence to address internal and external threats that could impact brand reputation and security.Key features of the TAG Program include a comprehensive onboarding process designed to train key stakeholders from your company to identify potential indicators of violence and conduct monthly assessments to prioritize cases developed by your in-house TAG team. Monthly consultations with the PCC TAG Coordinator, ongoing computer-based training on interview techniques, training on recognizing and assessing possible threats, and 24/7 access to our experienced team.PCC Secure remains committed to empowering organizations with proactive security solutions and innovative strategies to safeguard their assets and personnel amidst evolving security challenges.

Sal Lifrieri

Protective Countermeasures & Consulting

+1 914-576-8706

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.