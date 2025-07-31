Identifying Potential Indicators Of Violence In Today's Workplace
The evolving landscape of security challenges requires a shift toward proactive measures and stronger security protocols. President Sal Lifrieri highlighted the significance of early threat detection, explaining, "Individuals don't just 'snap'; it's a gradual process, and recognizing 'red flags' early can prevent attacks. Our thorough, proactive approach integrates corporate leadership with specialized skills to identify, evaluate, and manage threats before they escalate via our Threat Assessment Group (TAG) program."
The TAG Program provides collaboration among key corporate stakeholders under the guidance of a dedicated PCC Secure coordinator. Supported by our esteemed Intelligence Operations Center (IOC), a secure facility staffed by former law enforcement, military, and government specialists, the TAG Program provides unmatched insights and intelligence to address internal and external threats that could impact brand reputation and security.
Key features of the TAG Program include a comprehensive onboarding process designed to train key stakeholders from your company to identify potential indicators of violence and conduct monthly assessments to prioritize cases developed by your in-house TAG team. Monthly consultations with the PCC TAG Coordinator, ongoing computer-based training on interview techniques, training on recognizing and assessing possible threats, and 24/7 access to our experienced team.
PCC Secure remains committed to empowering organizations with proactive security solutions and innovative strategies to safeguard their assets and personnel amidst evolving security challenges.
