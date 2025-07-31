Karnataka Govt Welcomes IT Companies Relocating To Bengaluru From Maharashtra

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) The Karnataka government welcomes the IT and software companies migrating to the state from Maharashtra and assured them of all facilities, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday.

Shivakumar made the statement while responding to media questions on Thursday after participating in the Quantum Summit held at the Manyata Tech Park here.

“We welcome IT companies migrating from Maharashtra to Karnataka. We are ready to provide all the necessary infrastructure, including technology and electricity," Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said.

"Four days ago, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra remarked that IT companies are shifting from Pune to Bengaluru. I thank him for that. We are not competing with other Indian states; instead, we are competing at a global level," he said.

"Maharashtra too is a leading state in the IT sector. Pune's Hinjewadi is a major IT hub. However, we welcome and support any company that chooses to relocate to our state," he added.

Asked about criticism regarding the protest against voter fraud being held within Bengaluru city, he replied: "Why are others so bothered about our political stance? Why should we answer them? We are accountable only to the people of Karnataka."

"During the Assembly elections, the BJP committed fraud by misusing the Chilume Trust. Our leaders are speaking based on facts and investigations. Rahul Gandhi is not visiting the state with a political agenda - he is coming to alert the people. We must protect democracy. The Election Commission should not function as an arm of any political party,” Shivakumar stressed.

Regarding the objective of Rahul Gandhi's upcoming event, he said: "Our goal is to make the public aware of the BJP's voter fraud. Whether to hold a protest meeting or a rally will be decided in a meeting of the party's General Secretaries.”

"We must expose how the BJP misused the Election Commission to commit electoral malpractice both in Karnataka and across the country. The party has conducted research on this. However, due to court directives and government guidelines related to crowd gatherings, the form of the protest will be discussed," he added.

Asked about the tussle over the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) President's position, he replied: "I won't comment on that. The issue of the presidency is a media creation. The association's office-bearers will take care of it."

Shivakumar's brother D.K. Suresh is putting in all efforts to become the KMF chief. However, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is a close associate of CM Siddaramaiah, wants to install his candidate at the KMF.