MBRF Launches 'Knowledge Summer' Initiative To Promote Reading Across Society Groups

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation MBRF launched its summer initiative titled 'Knowledge Summer' to promote a culture of reading across all segments of society. Developed to encourage families and children to adopt reading during the summer break, the initiative aligns with the 'Year of Community' and its mission to support community development and growth.

The MBRF highlighted that the initiative includes a variety of activities, such as distributing 700 reading packages with over 14,000 books. This project, part of 'My Family is Reading,' is being carried out in partnership with government agencies, community groups, and other organizations.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, reiterated that the initiative supports the Foundation's ongoing efforts to make reading a regular part of daily life and a habit among families and communities. H.E. emphasized that the initiative shows MBRF's commitment to encouraging people to use their leisure time to gain knowledge and expand their intellectual horizons.

H.E. added,“The 'Knowledge Summer' campaign combines both digital and real-world experiences to reach the widest possible audience, offering diverse content suitable for all age groups. It supports the goals of the 'Year of Community' and aligns with the Foundation's strategic vision to invest in human development and enhance human capital. Through this valuable knowledge initiative, we aim to foster a reading culture that advances the UAE's ambitious national objectives and solidifies its status as a hub for science and knowledge.”

The 'Knowledge Summer' campaign has been launched in partnership with various public and private organizations, demonstrating a united effort across sectors to promote knowledge-based and development initiatives.