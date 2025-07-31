Bloomberg Law And Fenwick Release 2025 SV 150 List Of Top Silicon Valley Companies

ARLINGTON, Va., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law and Fenwick have unveiled the 2025 edition of the Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List, spotlighting Silicon Valley's largest public technology and life sciences companies, ranked by revenue. This year's list, accompanied by in-depth data-driven analysis articles from Bloomberg Law experts, provides invaluable insights into the evolving business landscape within Silicon Valley.

The SV 150 List offers a comprehensive ranking of the region's top-performing enterprises, reflecting both their revenue achievements and the shifting dynamics of the market. The accompanying analysis articles explore key themes, including:



A spotlight on the top 10 companies on this year's list, including their M&A activity over the past year.

An introduction to the 14 Silicon Valley companies that are new arrivals to the 2025 list.

Insights into how IPOs have shaped this year's rankings. An exploration of the growing impact SV 150 members are having in the lending markets.

This year's top-ranked company remains Apple Inc., maintaining its leading position with $395.8 billion in revenue. Other prominent companies in the top five are Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corp., and TD SYNNEX Corp.

"This year's Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List remains an indispensable tool for understanding the Silicon Valley tech and life sciences ecosystems," said Alex Butler, head of content & analysis, Bloomberg Industry Group. "By seamlessly combining Bloomberg Law's robust market data, legal research, and expert commentary, we continue to support professionals in navigating this impactful market with precision and confidence."

"The 2025 SV 150 List offers a basis for a deeper exploration into corporate governance trends and proxy data, serving as a crucial resource for industry leaders," said David Bell, partner and co-chair of the corporate governance practice at Fenwick. "Collaborating with Bloomberg Law allows us to provide executives and boards with the key insights they need for informed and strategic decision-making."

The Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List and accompanying analysis underscore the critical role of Silicon Valley's tech and life sciences businesses in the global economy. This annual resource continues to guide leaders across sectors looking to harness innovation and make data-driven decisions.

More information on the Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List, and related analyses, is available at .

About Fenwick

Fenwick is a leading law firm, purpose-built to guide visionary tech and life sciences companies and their investors through every stage of growth, from startups securing their first round of funding to leading publicly traded global enterprises. As one of Silicon Valley's original legal practices, today we have over 600 lawyers, patent agents, engineers, and scientists serving clients all over the world. We are consistently ranked a Chambers first-tier firm for delivering the deep experience and technical skill that help innovators at the forefront of their industries shatter boundaries and redefine what's possible. Visit to learn more.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law .

SOURCE Bloomberg Industry Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED