The NC Eminent Domain Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Danielle Orait, Who Brings Considerable Eminent Domain And Litigation Experience

Former NCDOT eminent domain counsel with extensive trial background joins successful eminent domain team.*

DURHAM, N.C., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NC Eminent Domain Law Firm announces the addition of Danielle Orait to its distinguished team of eminent domain attorneys. Orait joins a firm that has helped North Carolina property owners obtain on average nearly 3x more than the government's initial offers.*

Orait brings significant eminent domain experience, most recently serving as an Assistant Attorney General at the North Carolina Department of Justice. In this role, she represented the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) in all stages of eminent domain litigation, including trial, mediation, and preparing final settlement documents.

Prior to her tenure with the NCDOT, Orait built a strong litigation foundation as an Assistant District Attorney in both Wake County, NC, and Allegheny County, PA , handling a wide range of cases – from narcotics and arson to homicide – across the Drug, Gang Violence, and Arson Units.

Firm Partner Stan Abrams said, "We're thrilled to welcome Danielle to our team. Her depth of courtroom experience and knowledge with regard to state eminent domain proceedings will greatly benefit the North Carolina property owners we represent."

ABOUT THE NC EMINENT DOMAIN LAW FIRM

The NC Eminent Domain Law Firm is dedicated solely to representing property owners throughout North Carolina who may be impacted by eminent domain takings. The firm was created because its attorneys saw hardworking property owners constantly leaving money on the table in North Carolina land condemnation negotiations with the government. The firm is led by attorneys who began on the NCDOT side of the table, including Stan Abrams, Jason Campbell, Kevin Mahoney, Ken Sack, and Bert Concepcion.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

1-877-393-4990

NC Eminent Domain Law Firm

555 South Mangum Street, Suite 800

Durham, North Carolina 27701

*Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately. Results include NC and GA cases handled by the firm. 195% (nearly 3x more) is an average of each case's increase as of 12/31/24. Since the firm began.

SOURCE NC Eminent Domain Law Firm

