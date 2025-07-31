Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orange: Publication Of Orange's 2025 Interim Financial Report


2025-07-31 12:01:33
Press release
Paris, 31 July 2025

Publication of Orange's 2025 interim financial report

Orange announces the publication of its first half 2025 financial report.

The report was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and is available on the website of the Company at the following address:

About Orange
Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,600 employees worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 68,700 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of
300 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 262 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).
Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: , and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact:

Tom Wright ...
Flaminia Le Maignan ...

