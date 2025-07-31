Mortgage Rates Inch Down
“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage showed little movement, remaining within the same narrow range for the fourth consecutive week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“Continued economic growth, along with moderating house prices and rising inventory, bodes well for buyers and sellers alike.”
News Facts
- The 30-year FRM averaged 6.72% as of July 31, 2025, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6.74%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.73%. The FRM averaged 5.85%, down from last week when it averaged 5.87%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.99%.
The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .
Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
MEDIA CONTACT:
Mollie Laniado
(571) 382-1784
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment