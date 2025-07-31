Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Technip Energies Publishes 2025 Half-Year Report


2025-07-31 12:01:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (the“ Company ”) today published its 2025 Half-Year Report.

The Company filed its 2025 Half-Year Report with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in the Netherlands and the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in France.

The 2025 Half-Year Report is available at .

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information:

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations
Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne
Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager
Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

Attachment

  • Availability of the 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

MENAFN31072025004107003653ID1109869090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search