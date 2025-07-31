The Trouble With Bubbles By Donna Shortall Delivers A Sweet Lesson In Growing Up

A heartwarming children's tale about curiosity, consequences, and the magic of bubble gum.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when an imaginative young elephant named Nora receives her very first piece of bubble gum? In The Trouble with Bubbles , author Donna Shortall invites readers into a charming tale of curiosity, childhood mischief, and the gentle lessons learned when we begin to make our own decisions.Set in a world where elephants don't chew gum-at least according to Nora's mom-the story follows Nora as she navigates a moment of temptation with her best friend, Emily. After receiving a small pink square of gum from a classmate, Nora faces a dilemma: Should she follow the rule, or explore something new? What unfolds is a hilariously messy adventure involving the biggest bubble you've ever seen, sticky chaos, and the warm embrace of understanding mothers.Written with warmth and humor, The Trouble with Bubbles captures the inner world of a young child learning to think independently. Shortall's storytelling blends endearing characters, engaging dialogue, and laugh-out-loud scenes with heartfelt lessons about communication, responsibility, and the love between parents and children.Parents and educators will find this story an ideal springboard for conversations about boundaries, growing up, and the importance of asking“why” rather than simply accepting“no.” With delightful scenes that children will find instantly relatable, this book encourages young readers to think critically and empathize with others, even while enjoying a whimsical romp through a bubble gum disaster.About the AuthorDonna Shortall is a passionate storyteller who brings warmth and insight to children's literature. Through her writing, she aims to spark meaningful conversations between children and their parents or caregivers. The Trouble with Bubbles is a celebration of curiosity, friendship, and the journey toward self-understanding.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

888-208-9296

email us here

Donna Shortall's Global Book Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.