OKKAMI's Antony Goddard Named 'Digital Transformation Leader Of The Year'

Antony Goddard Tech Awards

Fluxx Business Elites Awards 2025 honors tech visionary reshaping global hospitality

- Antony Goddard, COO of OKKAMIBANGKOK, THAILAND, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OKKAMI is proud to announce that Antony Goddard , Chief Operating Officer, has been awarded“Digital Transformation Leader of the Year – Technology, Hong Kong” at the prestigious Fluxx Business Elites 2025 Awards, held on June 5th in Hong Kong.This accolade recognizes Antony's visionary leadership and his significant impact on driving digital innovation across the hospitality sector. Under his guidance, OKKAMI has become a global leader in smart hotel technology , delivering seamless guest experiences and operational excellence to premier hotel groups across more than 50 countries.A Vision for the Future of HospitalityAntony's leadership has been central to OKKAMI's rapid growth and success in redefining how hotels engage with guests. From mobile check-in and contactless service to loyalty integrations and in-room automation, his commitment to innovation is transforming how hotels operate, and how guests experience their stay.At the core of his strategy is bridging the gap between guest expectations and hotel capabilities. Whether it's enabling staff efficiency or personalizing the guest journey through tech, Antony ensures OKKAMI delivers solutions that are both powerful and user-friendly.A Global ImpactAntony's influence extends beyond OKKAMI's product roadmap. With a career spanning senior leadership roles in multinational firms, he brings deep operational insight and a global perspective. This has helped OKKAMI scale quickly across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, empowering hospitality brands to thrive in a digital-first world.Recognizing Industry LeadersThe Fluxx Business Elites Awards celebrate individuals making meaningful, measurable impact within their industries. Winners are selected for their leadership, innovation, and dedication to pushing boundaries. Antony's recognition reflects not only his contributions to OKKAMI, but also his broader influence on hospitality's evolution.About OKKAMIOKKAMI is the leading digital guest engagement and IoT automation platform, serving hotels, resorts, and property developers worldwide. By integrating guest services, smart room technology, and operational tools into a single platform, OKKAMI helps hospitality brands deliver smarter, more personalized experiences.

