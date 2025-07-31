Techcyte And Hamamatsu Corporation (U.S.) Announce Distribution Agreement To Facilitate Scanner Access For Labs

- Ben Cahoon, CEO of TechcyteOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Techcyte, a leader in AI-powered digital pathology, has signed a distribution agreement with Hamamatsu Corporation (U.S.). This agreement enables Techcyte to streamline access to Hamamatsuʼs imaging systems for laboratories seeking to implement or expand digital pathology workflows. This agreement facilitates access to Hamamatsuʼs imaging systems as part of Techcyteʼs research use only (RUO) anatomic and clinical pathology platform.Hamamatsuʼs RUO digital slide scanners are compatible for research use with several of Techcyteʼs RUO products. These products include Fusion AP, the Fusion Parasitology Suite (Trichrome and wet mount iodine), the Fusion Bacteriology Suite (Gram stain), and the SureViewTM cervical cytology solution. Hamamatsu scanners are also renowned for their histological imaging, providing versatility for labs operating across pathology disciplines.“We are thrilled to partner with Techcyte to expand access to our top-of-the-line digital pathology scanners.ˮ said Laura Pagano, Vice President of Sales at Hamamatsu Corporation (U.S.).“This collaboration represents a major step forward in our mission to provide reliable imaging solutions for pathology workflows.Together, we're supporting labs and healthcare providers utilizing digital imaging technologies.This agreement ensures that laboratories selecting Hamamatsu systems can do so with confidence, understanding they are compatible within the Techcyte RUO platform.“Our mission is to make digital pathology more accessible and scalable for labs worldwide,ˮ said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte.“This agreement with Hamamatsu Corporation (U.S.) enhances our ability to offer an integrated solution, facilitating access to Hamamatsuʼs scanner for use with our research use only platform.ˮ------------------------------About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is focused on providing a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency of research testing.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We partner with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs around the world.Visit techcyte for more information.Techcyteʼs anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.------------------------------About Hamamatsu PhotonicsHamamatsu Photonics K.K. is a leading manufacturer of photonics devices, including optical sensors, light sources, cameras, and whole slide imaging systems known for precision and reliability. For more information,VisitMedia contactMarketing Communications Hamamatsu Corporation360 Foothill Road, Bridgewater, New Jersey 08807 Phone: (908) 231-0960Email: ...------------------------------

