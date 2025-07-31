First Single 'Fire Storm' From Pawan Kalyan's Action Spectacle 'They Call Him OG' To Release On August 2
DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its timeline on X to make the announcement. It wrote,“Born in rage, Built for the fight. He's back to write the final page. Firing OG moment on Aug 2nd...”
The striking new poster for Fire Storm features a cassette engulfed in flames, bullets, and serpents, hinting at the chaos to come. At its core: a pair of red, vengeful eyes-and a warning.
OG is helmed by Sujeeth, with music by S Thaman - whose thumping score is expected to fuel the film's fiery pulse. The team is betting big on Thaman, who they believe is all set to deliver a thumping chart buster.
Power Star Pawan Kalyan will return in his most intense and enigmatic avatar yet - Gambheera - in the film.
The film boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner - the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR - OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.
Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline“They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.
The film has triggered huge interest as fans believe it will have Pawan Kalyan weilding a Katana again.
The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed because of shooting getting delayed. Now, the film is all set to hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.
