Michael Moskal Honored With 2025 Five Star Wealth Manager Award
CLEVELAND, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGO and OneSeven are proud to announce that Michael Moskal , an esteemed advisor at MGO, a DBA of OneSeven, has been awarded the 2025 Five Star Wealth Manager Award. This recognition highlights Michael's ongoing commitment to helping clients achieve financial freedom and his leadership in shaping the firm's investment philosophy.
Michael's professional credentials include being a Registered Financial Planner and a member of the Registered Financial Planners Institute. Over the years, he has been featured multiple times in the Cleveland Plain Dealer, highlighted on the personal finance website MoneyGeek, and recognized in The Wall Street Journal for his Five Star Wealth Manager achievements.
As the leader of MGO's investment philosophy, Michael oversees the performance of client portfolios and focuses on building sound, prudent investment and financial plans. His goal is to help clients make smart decisions with their money and stay on track toward their long-term goals.
"My job is to guide clients toward financial freedom for themselves and their families," said Moskal. "I do this by helping them make smart choices with their money and their investment portfolios."
The Five Star Wealth Manager Award is a reflection of Michael's experience, dedication, and the trust his clients place in him year after year.
For more information about Michael Moskal, MGO, and OneSeven, please visit:
Award issued by Five Star Professional based on 10 objective criteria, including assets managed, client retention, and regulatory history. Less than 10% of candidates receive the award. Not indicative of future performance. No fee paid to be considered; licensing fee may have been paid for promotional use. Investment Advice offered through OneSeven, an SEC registered investment advisor.
