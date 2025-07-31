123Invent Inventor Develops Bar To Load Plastic Wrap Roll Onto Cotton Stripper (CTK-1223)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a farmer, I needed a better way to load a heavy plastic wrap roll onto a cotton stripper," said an inventor, from Levelland, Texas, "so I invented the TRAILER CRANE FOR PLASTIC WRAP ROLL FOR COTTON STRIPPER. My design turns a two person job into a one person job, and it prevents that person from hurting their back during the loading process."

The invention provides an improved way to load a heavy plastic wrap roll onto a cotton stripper. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also reduces physical labor and the associated risk of back injuries. The invention features a durable design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for farmers.

The TRAILER CRANE FOR PLASTIC WRAP ROLL FOR COTTON STRIPPER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">trailercraneforplasticwraprollforcottonstripper. Or contact Edward Avitia at 806-543-0604 or email [email protected]

SOURCE InventHelp

