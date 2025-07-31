Availability Of The 2025 First Half Financial Report
Air France-KLM's 2025 First Half Financial Report (January-June 2025) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on July 31, 2025. The French language version of this document is available in the regulatory conditions and may be consulted in the Publication and Regulated information sections of the Air France-KLM website, (, and on the AMF website (). The English version of the 2025 First Half financial report is available on the Air France-KLM website ( in the Results and Regulated information sections.
