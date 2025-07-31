Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
VINCI - 2025 Half-Year Financial Report


2025-07-31 11:46:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 31 July 2025

2025 half-year financial report

VINCI announces the publication today of its 2025 half-year financial report as well as its submission to the French financial markets' regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers).

The report is available in English and French on the Group's website at under Investors / Financial information / Annual and half-year reports.
About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.


This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

