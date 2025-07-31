Families Are Hitting The Road For Summer Travel: How To Maximize Every Travel Dollar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del. and DETROIT, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summer in full swing, families are hitting the road for vacations, choosing cars over planes for everything from camping weekends to family reunions. Car travel remains the top choice, but rising prices have prompted more travelers to stretch every dollar, especially when traveling with kids, grandparents or even a pet or two.

“Planning ahead is key,” said Joe Saul-Sehy, personal finance expert and host of“The Stacking Benjamins Podcast.”“Set a budget that includes everything, not just gas and hotels, but food, entertainment and the unexpected. That's where families often get caught off guard.”

One way travelers are maximizing their money is by using rewards programs that allow them to earn on everyday spending. A new option is the GM Rewards program and GM Rewards Mastercard from Barclays which enables cardmembers to earn and redeem points across GM brands. Points can be applied toward new vehicles, exclusive experiences, accessories, services, and digital features like most OnStar plans and Super Cruise.

“You're already spending on things like groceries, gas and travel,” Saul-Sehy said.“A card like this helps turn that spending into something that can actually reduce future costs and can make a real difference.”

Cardmembers can earn up to 10x points on GM purchases - that's 7x points for every $1 spent on eligible purchases plus up to 3x points for being a GM Rewards Member.

There is no cap on earnings, and new cardmembers can earn 30,000 bonus points after meeting initial spending requirements. For more information, visit experience.gm.com .

