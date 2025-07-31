5Th Test: Early Tea Break Taken After Rain Stops Play Again, India At 85/3 In 29 Overs
Only six overs of play were managed, and in that time, India lost skipper Shubman Gill to a needless run-out. The post-lunch session finally began after a rain delay of over two hours, and Gill found himself struggling against outswing deliveries.
Gill, the leading run-getter of the ongoing series, seemed to have got some stability when a brilliant, punchy cover drive got him a boundary off Jamie Overton. But on the second ball of the 28th over, Gill had a major brain fade when he set off for a non-existent quick single, before slipping a little bit.
Gus Atkinson, on his follow-through, gathered the ball quickly and nailed a direct hit at stumps on the striker's end to dismiss Gill for 21. It was a wonderful spell from Atkinson, who pitched the ball up and kept a tight line around off stump on a green pitch offering both seam and swing.
While B. Sai Sudharsan continued to show good temperament to be unbeaten on 26 off 84 balls, Karun Nair survived a little examination before rain forced him and everyone off the field. Though Nair, brought back into the playing eleven in place of Shardul Thakur, was yet to get off the mark in the eight balls he faced, the right-handed batter has to stay put on a damp pitch for a long time to keep his Test career alive.
Brief scores:
India 85/3 in 29 overs (B. Sai Sudharsan 28 not out, Shubman Gill 21; Gus Atkinson 1-13, Chris Woakes 1-28) against England
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment