123Invent Inventor Develops Protective Cover For Paper Towels (CCT-4789)
PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective and decorative cover for a roll of paper towels," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the PAPER TOWEL PROTECTION COVER. My practical and stylish design ensures paper towels are protected, and it could coordinate with any kitchen, bathroom, or other area."
The invention provides an effective way to protect a roll of paper towels from germs, bacteria, dirt, debris, wetness, insects, etc. In doing so, it helps keep the roll clean and sanitary. It also would offer a decorative appearance. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restrooms, offices, etc.
The PAPER TOWEL PROTECTION COVER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Demetra Fears at 513-904-1599 or email [email protected].
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment