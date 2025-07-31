123Invent Inventor Develops Protective Cover For Paper Towels (CCT-4789)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective and decorative cover for a roll of paper towels," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the PAPER TOWEL PROTECTION COVER. My practical and stylish design ensures paper towels are protected, and it could coordinate with any kitchen, bathroom, or other area."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a roll of paper towels from germs, bacteria, dirt, debris, wetness, insects, etc. In doing so, it helps keep the roll clean and sanitary. It also would offer a decorative appearance. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restrooms, offices, etc.

The PAPER TOWEL PROTECTION COVER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Demetra Fears at 513-904-1599 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

