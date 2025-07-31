Celsior Appoints Former Jack Henry Executive Stacey Zengel As Senior Advisor To Drive Banking Innovation

Industry veteran brings 25+ years of experience to accelerate modernization initiatives for regional banks and credit unions

ATLANTA, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsior, a technology consulting and services firm focused on digital transformation and core modernization, today announced the appointment of Stacey Zengel as Senior Advisor, Banking & Financial Services.

Stacey, a respected leader in banking technology, most recently served as Senior Vice President and President of Banking at Jack Henry, a leading provider of financial services software. Over a 25-year career, he has played a pivotal role in delivering core, teller, and branch banking solutions to more than 1,000 financial institutions, while leading cross-functional teams of over 1,400 professionals across product strategy, operations, and client success.

At Celsior, Stacey will work alongside executive and delivery leadership to guide product strategy, shape go-to-market offerings, and support clients through digital transformation journeys-particularly with mid-market Banks and Credit Unions.

"Stacey brings decades of deep industry experience, unmatched domain credibility, and a passion for solving real-world problems," said Vishak Mallya, COO of Celsior. "His expertise in modernizing core banking platforms-and doing so at scale-comes at a critical time for many regional banks. We're excited to have his guidance as we help clients navigate modernization with clarity, speed, and control."

Stacey's appointment aligns with a broader push by regional financial institutions to replatform legacy systems, improve customer experience, and meet growing regulatory and competitive pressures. According to a 2025 Cornerstone Advisors study, more than 60% of mid-sized banks have core transformation initiatives underway or planned in the next 12 months-a trend Celsior is actively addressing through its agile delivery and platform-specialized consulting services.

"Celsior is building something that's both different and necessary," said Stacey Zengel. "Their ability to combine staffing agility, banking-specific expertise, and delivery accountability is exactly what many financial institutions are looking for right now. I'm excited to help shape scalable solutions that are both practical and future-ready."

Stacey will advise Celsior's teams on industry trends, client strategy, and solution innovation-with a focus on accelerating time-to-value and enhancing transparency in technology delivery. His experience with Jack Henry Symitar and SilverLake platforms will be instrumental in deepening Celsior's partnerships and offerings for institutions operating in or transitioning within that ecosystem.

Celsior currently partners with banks, credit unions, insurers, and healthcare providers on initiatives ranging from digital transformation and data strategy to core modernization and managed delivery. Zengel's appointment strengthens the firm's position as a trusted partner to institutions seeking modernization without disruption.

About Celsior

Celsior delivers tailored technology solutions that help mid-market enterprises modernize systems, elevate customer experience, and reduce operational risk. With flexible engagement models and deep industry expertise, Celsior supports transformation across banking, insurance, and healthcare-delivering results with speed, transparency, and client collaboration at the core. Celsior is a division of Pyramid Consulting, a global workforce and technology solutions provider.

SOURCE Celsior Technologies

