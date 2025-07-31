Miramont Wellness Centers First To Offer Novel Brain Stimulation Device For Depression

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues (PRNewsfoto/Modified Wellness)

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Those seeking help with depression or anxiety can obtain a breakthrough treatment without medication at Miramont Wellness Centers in Fort Collins, Colorado. Miramont Wellness Centers is showcasing EXOMIND , a brain stimulation device to enhance mental wellness covered by most insurance carriers.

"This technology is a fundamental shift in how we treat mood disorders," says John Bender, M.D., M.B.A., a board-certified family medicine physician and CEO of Miramont Wellness Centers, with clinics in Fort Collins and Parker. "EXOMIND, FDA-cleared treatment for depression, uses magnetic energy to restore healthy neural activity without medication. Presently, Miramont is the only place in Colorado that people can use their medical insurance benefits to pay for this procedure.

With EXOMIND, the applicator is placed on the head and uses magnetic pulses to stimulate the frontal cortex of the brain, which is responsible for emotional regulation and cognitive function. Depending on whether insurance-covered, treatment sessions are either approximately 18 minutes five days a week for six weeks or an accelerated six 30-minute sessions over three weeks.

EXOMIND users often report improved sleep quality and energy levels, enhanced emotional resilience, and a reduction in obsessive thoughts and behaviors. Research shows patients notice reduced food cravings and studies reveal on average, patients experience a four-to-five-pound weight loss following completion of treatment series.

Miramont Wellness Centers offer acute care treatment, onsite X-ray, mammography, lab and therapy services. This forward-thinking facility features some robotic medical assistants that attend to patients and take notes during medical appointments.

The Miramont MedSpa, with locations in Ft. Collins and Parker, offers lasers, filler, Botox, and dermaplaning. In addition, customers can benefit from minimally invasive face lifts and mommy makeovers.

For incontinence, Miramont Wellness Centers Fort Collins offers EMSELLA , a non-invasive device using muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair for 28-minutes. The procedure has a more than 90% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function.

Miramont Wellness Centers is hosting an EXOMIND launch party from 12-7 PM on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. There will be a nominal charge for a private full EXOMIND treatment during an exclusive 12 – 4 p.m. event, followed by a complimentary party from 4 – 7 p.m. The event will be held at Miramont Wellness Centers at 4674 Snow Mesa Dr., STE 140, Fort Collins. All attendees who sign up in advance, will enjoy refreshments, raffle prizes, and significant discounted pricing. To RSVP, call (970) 225-5050, or visit

