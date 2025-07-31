Makera Steals The Spotlight At Open Sauce, Drawing Record Attention For Desktop Manufacturing Innovation

Known for creating the most versatile desktop CNC machines for makers, Makera dominated the exhibition floor from the moment attendees entered the main hall. On display were both the Carvera and Carvera Air Desktop CNC machines, each showcasing a different type of project, including milling finely detailed carvings, machining aluminum parts, producing printed circuit boards (PCBs), and rotational machining using the optional 4th axis module. To provide cleaner desktop fabrication, Makera also showcased its new Cyclone Dust Collector . Visitors were encouraged to explore real-time machining projects and get hands-on with some fun DIY projects.

While all displays drew attention, what really took the spotlight was Makera's "M-Tank" project. Using its machines, Makera designed and fabricated more than 150 M-Tank kits for the event, featuring solid aluminum parts and pre‐soldered digital PCBs. The tanks, controlled via mobile phones, were showcased in an interactive battle‐arena inside the booth, where attendees could pilot tanks equipped with miniature IR blasters. But what was even more exciting were the DIY stations that allowed visitors to assemble their own M-Tank right in Makera's booth before taking it home.

With more than 500 visitors expressing interest in purchasing a Makera CNC machine, Makera's presence resonated not only with curious newcomers but also with existing customers, content creators, and makers. Dozens of existing customers came by to share their own experiences with the Carvera and Carvera Air, as well as more than 30 YouTubers and influencers in the DIY and fabrication fields! Among them was James Hobson, known as The Hacksmith , who shared how the Carvera helped him take a leap into CNC machining.

"It enabled me to get into CNC, which I should have gotten into years ago, but I hadn't. And now this (project) was made on the Carvera. It's an aluminum version of the Smith blade. The fact that the Carvera was able to make this gives me a lot of confidence in the machine because this requires pretty good tolerance to work. And I've been very happy with the Carvera," said James Hobson.

Also stopping by was Cameron Coward of Hackster , who emphasized the importance of hybrid workflows and how the Carvera and Carvera Air support creative flexibility.

"So, for me, I like to combine multiple technologies in one thing. And that's part of why the Carvera is so cool, because it can work with all the different materials. And that price point is definitely approachable for makers and even prosumers, people doing small business work. It's perfect for that too," said Cameron Coward.

To hear more, visit Makera's YouTube channel to find all these creator conversations from Open Sauce, offering insight into how makers at every level are integrating CNC into their workflows.

Global Makers Pushed the Limits of What's Possible with Makera CNCs

But Open Sauce wasn't the only exciting thing happening in July. Makera's Endless Creation Contest , hosted through their Reddit page, also ended with more than 80 participants sharing their projects from around the world. This contest challenged the Carvera and Carvera Air users to get creative as they shared the amazing things they've made with Makera's machines. Some standout entries include a Schmidt camera telescope , a titanium guilloche-style watch dial , and an audio interface for a tape recorder .

These projects demonstrate how Makera tools enable professional-grade outcomes from a desktop setup-fueling creativity across disciplines from engineering to fine craftsmanship. To explore more, check out the maker projects via Makera's Reddit Group .

From empowering hands-on creativity to supporting community-driven innovation, Makera's DNA is rooted in maker culture. Makera continues to lead the charge in accessible, high-precision desktop manufacturing. Learn more and join Makera's maker community on Reddit or Discord , and stay tuned for more projects and news at or for worldwide customers!

