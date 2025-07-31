NAV Fund Services Wins Best Administrator – Digital Assets Honors at With Intelligence HFM Asia Services Awards

NAV Fund Services Logo

NAV Fund Services

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAV Fund Services was announced as Best Administrator – Digital Assets at the With Intelligence HFM Asia Services Awards 2025 in Hong Kong on July 3.

The With Intelligence HFM Asia Services Awards "recognize and reward hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovative product development, and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months."

"We're proud to have been recognized for our achievement in digital assets fund administration services ," said NAV Assistant Vice President Utkarsh Sharma. "Our expertise and proprietary purpose-built technology have established us as the leader in the digital asset administration space, spanning emerging to institutional managers. NAV combines 30+ years of industry reputation, stability, and knowledgeable premium client services with the experience of a day one innovator in digital asset administration."

NAV recently reached a key Assets Under Administration (AUA) growth milestone for digital assets funds, with $45+ billion in digital assets under administration. Partnering with 1,000+ global digital asset funds, NAV ranks as the industry's largest digital asset fund administrator across several metrics.

"We offer a range of cost-effective benefits to digital asset fund managers, including support for all digital asset strategies, fully automated DeFi solutions, 150+ exchange integrations and 200+ blockchain connections, detailed reporting and prompt delivery timelines, and fund administration solutions for innovative approaches like Web3 and tokenized funds ," Sharma said.

The firm works with a range of major alternative asset fund clients throughout APAC and has multiple technology centers based in India. NAV established NAV Fund Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. in October 2020, NAV Fund Services (Australia) Pty. Ltd. in August 2021, and NAV Philippines in 2024, and is also authorized to provide fund administration services for funds domiciled in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Thailand.

NAV was named Best Administrator – Digital Assets via a rigorous judging process, based on the views of a panel of leading hedge fund COOs, CFOs, CCOs, GCs, and CTOs charged with "recognizing service providers that drive up service standards across the sector and stand out from the crowd." With the Intelligence HFM Asia Services Awards, categories were developed in consultation with the sector to ensure they were representative of the broad and fast-moving nature of hedge fund services and solutions in the region. Specific evaluation criteria included:



Commercial success and business growth

Demonstration of product or service innovation

Description of future product or service development possibilities Positive customer feedback via submitted testimonials

NAV has consistently been recognized with industry awards for global achievement in fund administration services , including most recently as Best Digital Assets Provider in the With Intelligence HFM US Services Awards, consecutive wins as Administrator of the Year – Overall in the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards, and the Technology Innovation Award from the With Intelligence Fund Intelligence Operations & Services Awards.

About NAV Fund Services

Since its founding in 1991, NAV Fund Services ('NAV') has grown to provide services to 7,000+ funds across all alternative fund strategies and sizes worldwide with $350 billion total AUA. The NAV team of 3,400+ professionals offers highly qualified support in fund administration, compliance, security, IT, accounting, and tax disciplines. NAV's proprietary systems capably process all fund structures and millions of trades daily, scaling across high volumes and complex strategies. NAV is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and its operations are ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISAE 3402 Type II, and SOC2 certified. The company is headquartered in the United States, with eight facilities in India and locations in Australia, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Mauritius, the Philippines, and Singapore; plus, the ability to service clients domiciled in multiple additional countries around the globe. For more info:

About With Intelligence HFM

With Intelligence HFM is an information exchange connecting allocators and fund managers, across multiple asset classes, to the people and insight-enriched data they need to raise and allocate assets. Its global team of industry insiders, data scientists, analysts, reporters, technologists, and developers brings a fresh perspective on asset raising and allocation. Beginning in 1998 as a traditional B2B publisher, the integrated With Intelligence product portfolio of data, insight and events has grown to cover hedge funds, private equity, real estate, private debt, and traditional asset management, with more than 3,000 institutional customers worldwide.

Contact

NAV Fund Services Wins Best Administrator – Digital Assets Honors at With Intelligence HFM Asia Services Awards

Vicki Hunckler

[email protected]

Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE NAV Fund Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED