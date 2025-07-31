Improving Welcomes Two New Board Members To Advance Its 10-Year Vision
Vasu Sarangapani is a global growth strategist with over 30 years of experience scaling technology services organizations. As Chief Growth and Sales Officer at GlobalLogic, he led 28 consecutive quarters of expansion, growing revenue from $250M to over $900M. Additionally, he has served as President & CEO of Relevance Lab, where he oversaw the successful unification of three digital engineering firms-an effort that markedly improved both operational efficiency and profitability. With a cross-sector perspective and a passion for challenging convention, Vasu helps teams unlock their potential, embrace bold thinking, and deliver lasting business impact across industries and geographies.
Raghu Chandra is a seasoned enterprise technology leader with over 30 years of experience spanning leading product companies and global system integrators. He currently serves as a strategic advisor to pathbreaking AI startups, bringing a rare combination of deep technical expertise, go-to-market leadership, and cross-industry insight. Raghu is widely recognized for his empathetic leadership and ability to drive transformative outcomes across engineering, sales, and solution architecture. His career includes building global flight scheduling systems, leading the development of large-scale electronic health record platforms, and launching and scaling public cloud transformation businesses for organizations such as Cognizant and Capgemini.
Their appointments come at a pivotal time as Improving continues to expand its global footprint, foster innovation through initiatives like CodeLaunch , and uphold its reputation as being a Best Place to Work.
About Improving
Improving is a modern digital services firm specializing in artificial intelligence, data, and application development. Since 2019, it has partnered with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners to accelerate its growth, driven by a strong commitment to trust, diversity, and innovation. The company operates internationally, with 20 offices across North and South America and India. To learn more about Improving, visit .
Media Contact:
Kristin Johnson
Improving
Vice President of Marketing
[email protected]
214.613.4444
