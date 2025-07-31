123Invent Inventor Develops Specially Designed Splash Guard For Toilets (CNC-1146)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new toilet seat attachment designed to provide a protective barrier between urine splashes and the bathroom floor and other surfaces," said an inventor, from Yadkinville, N.C., "so I invented the BLUE PEARL. My design helps maintain the cleanliness of the floor around a toilet."

The invention provides a specially designed splash guard for toilets. In doing so, it helps prevent splashes and the accumulation of urine on the floor surrounding a toilet seat. As a result, it improves sanitary conditions. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms.

The BLUE PEARL is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Terry Falls at 336-971-3636 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

