NGT Pulls Up NOIDA, GNIDA Over Illegal Constructions
A bench, comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members Dr A. Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, was hearing an original application filed by BJP leader and former municipal corporator Rajendra Tyagi, alleging that large-scale residential and commercial construction activities are underway without the necessary environmental clearances (EC), valid consent to establish (CTE), and consent to operate (CTO).
The plea, filed through advocate Akash Vashishtha, also raised concerns over illegal borewells and the absence of proper sewerage systems in several areas.
During the hearing, the green tribunal took strong note of NOIDA's affidavit filed on March 26, which "vaguely" claimed that action had been taken against violators but "details of the persons, projects, properties and places against whom action has been taken have not been disclosed".
Furthermore, the Justice Shrivastava-led Bench pulled up NOIDA for submitting outdated photographic evidence -- some dating back to November 2022 -- prior to the filing of the application.
"Thus, we find that NOIDA has failed to give a clear picture of such illegal constructions being done in violation of the environmental norms and action taken against them,” the NGT order said.
Following the green tribunal's rebuke, counsels for the NOIDA, the GNIDA, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, and the District Ground Water Management Council sought additional time to file detailed affidavits outlining the actions taken against illegal constructions.
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) also requested three weeks to conduct extensive inspections and report on projects flouting environmental norms.
Referring to geo-tagged photographs submitted during the hearing, the NGT prima facie opined that the images substantiated claims of ongoing constructions without required clearances.
Granting time to all respondent authorities concerned, the green tribunal directed them to file detailed affidavits with concrete particulars and supporting documents.
The matter is listed next for hearing on October 8.
