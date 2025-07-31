Imagesource Launches Indirect Cost Rate Proposal Solution To Empower Tribal Nations With Greater Financial Transparency And Compliance

OLYMPIA, Wash., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., developer of the ILINX® intelligent automation platform, today announced the release of a purpose-built Indirect Cost Rate (IDC) Proposal Solution designed specifically to support the unique financial, operational, and regulatory needs of Tribal Nations .

Developed in collaboration with tribal finance and grants management professionals, the ILINX IDC Proposal Solution simplifies and streamlines the process of preparing and submitting indirect cost rate proposals. This allows tribal governments to recover appropriate overhead costs for federal and grant-funded programs-ensuring sustainability, transparency, and sovereignty over fiscal operations.

"Tribal Nations face time-consuming and fragmented processes when compiling IDC proposals," said Rob Latham], Chief Solution Officer, at ImageSource. "Our solution automates the process, enables comparing indirect and cost bases and empowers tribal finance teams to continuously prepare year over year. Leadership can focus funding utilization and strategic impact rather than manual processes."

Key capabilities of the solution include:



Secure collection and organization of source content across departments

Automated generation of proposal components and required documentation

Audit-ready records and revision tracking Built-in calculations and workflows aligned with U.S. Department of the Interior and agency requirements

ImageSource's IDC Proposal Solution is part of its broader commitment to supporting Tribal Nations through secure, culturally informed, and AI-enabled automation tools. The solution leverages the ILINX® platform's flexible architecture to meet each Nation's specific operational and compliance needs.

Tribal governments interested in learning more or scheduling a demonstration can visit or contact [email protected]

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit , or call (360) 943-9273.

