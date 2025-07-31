TGE To Showcase Unparalleled Media Power Through A Global Project Featuring Jackson Wang's L'officiel Covers In 10 Countries And Regions

PARIS and NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE ), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD ), jointly announce the unprecedented global release of L'OFFICIEL's ten countries and regions covers featuring the global icon, Jackson Wang.

L'Officiel Italy Cover (Jacket: Comme des Garçons Homme Plus; Trousers & Gloves: TEAM WANG design; Boots: Louis Vuitton)

L'Officiel Malaysia Cover (Tux Jacket, Shirt, Vest, Trousers: Louis Vuitton; Gloves: TEAM WANG design)

L'Officiel Thailand Cover (Shirt & Trousers: TEAM WANG design)

L'Officiel USA Cover (Leather Jacket, T-Shirt, Trousers: TEAM WANG design)

L'Officiel Canada Cover (Leather Jacket & Tie: Louis Vuitton; Shirt & Trousers: Comme des Garçons Homme Plus)

L'Officiel Paris Cover (Polo-neck T-Shirt: TEAM WANG design; Trousers & Boots: Louis Vuitton)

L'Officiel China Cover (Collar-less Jacket, Shirt, Trousers: Louis Vuitton)

L'Officiel Singapore Cover (Jacket, Shirt, Tie, Trousers: Louis Vuitton)

L'Officiel Mexico Cover (“LOVE” Earrings: Cartier)

L'Officiel Hong Kong SAR Cover (Jacket, Trousers, Shoes: Amiri;“LOVE” Earrings: Cartier)

As Jackson Wang debuts his new album "MAGICMAN 2", he joins forces with TGE and L'OFFICIEL on a soul-inspiring global project. Inspired by concepts from four chapters of the album, L'OFFICIEL is releasing ten unique magazine covers across ten key countries and regions, including United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Mexico, Italy, and Paris. From July 21, 2025 to today (July 31, 2025), one cover has been revealed each day with the final two covers being unveiled in Paris and Italy today. Even more remarkable, these ten covers can be combined to create a seamless horizontal panoramic artwork. The project is more than just a cover story; it's a journey showcasing and curating the personal evolution of a global celebrity.

This unprecedented international collaboration marks a historic milestone in the global media and fashion industry, making L'OFFICIEL the first magazine to launch a worldwide cover campaign featuring an artist across ten major international editions simultaneously. This once again showcases TGE's and L'OFFICIEL's innovative strengths to creating and their commitment to pushing beyond the boundaries of traditional fashion media.

In addition, this project also exemplifies a crossover collaboration between a global celebrity and a global magazine across multiple dimensions at a special time upon the global release of Jackson Wang's recent "MAGICMAN 2" album. On its release day, "MAGICMAN 2" ranked as the 2nd highest new entry on the Worldwide iTunes Album chart at #5, after reaching #1 in ten countries. Earlier this week, it was reported that "MAGICMAN 2" landed on the Billboard 200 Albums chart at #13, making it the highest-charting debut album from a Chinese artist in the chart's history. In addition, Jackson also broke his own record because "MAGICMAN" debuted at #15 on the Billboard 200 when it was released back in 2022. With this new achievement, Jackson is the first Chinese artist to have two consecutive albums chart in the top 15 on Billboard.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD ; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD ) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit .

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD ; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD ), focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide. TGE comprises L'Officiel AMTD, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects, collectively a diversified media and entertainment portfolio of global businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: [email protected]

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE AMTD Digital; AMTD IDEA Group; The Generation Essentials Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED