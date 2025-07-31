Robots & Pencils Earns AWS Qualified Software Distinction As An AWS Partner

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global community that leverages AWS technologies, programs, and expertise to build solutions that accelerate customer outcomes. With this AWS Partner designation and Qualified Software distinction, Robots & Pencils proves it can meet the highest standards for security, reliability, and operational excellence while outpacing traditional global systems integrators in speed, precision, and innovation.

"We believe the future belongs to companies that can move fast, modernize wisely, and integrate AI seamlessly, and that future runs through AWS," said Leonard Pagon, CEO of Robots & Pencils. "This recognition is more than a milestone. It's validation of the demanding work our engineers and designers have put into building intelligent, cloud-native solutions that scale with confidence."

Robots & Pencils has been delivering solutions on AWS for more than a decade, with a track record of more than 100 successful projects across industries. From data center exits to AI-powered applications , Robots & Pencils supports clients across every phase of digital modernization with AWS. The firm's software solutions-developed using proven AWS services like AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, Amazon RDS, DynamoDB, and Amazon EventBridge- enables clients to rapidly shift from legacy infrastructure to cloud-native environments that are secure by design, built to evolve-and delivered without the drag of bloated teams or outdated methods.

"We build with purpose. Our teams don't just plug in services; they architect solutions that solve complex problems and scale in the real world," said Mark Phillips, Chief Technology Officer at Robots & Pencils. "Being recognized as an AWS Partner with an AWS Qualified Software solution reflects the technical rigor, security focus, and customer impact we bring to every project. This is how we deliver meaningful change for our clients."

With delivery centers across North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Robots & Pencils partners with organizations in industries including Education, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, Technology, and Transportation, to re-architect systems, accelerate time to value, and lay the groundwork for intelligent, scalable growth.

"We're proud to be part of the AWS Partner Network and to contribute software that helps clients take full advantage of the cloud," added Pagon. "Whether it's launching AI-enabled workflows, eliminating technical debt, or modernizing at scale-this is what we were built to do."

Explore how Robots & Pencils helps organizations modernize legacy systems, activate AI, and build AWS-native solutions that scale. Visit robotsandpencils/expertise.

About Robots & Pencils

Robots & Pencils is a global digital innovation firm helping organizations modernize applications and unlock the full potential of AI cloud-native technologies. With delivery centers in Canada, the U.S., Eastern Europe, and Latin America, and partnerships with AWS, Salesforce, Databricks, and others, the company offers a unique combination of UX excellence and elite engineering talent. Since 2009, Robots & Pencils has delivered forward-thinking solutions across Financial Services, Health Tech, Education, Consumer, Energy, and Technology sectors, earning a reputation as a nimble, high-value alternative to traditional global systems integrators. Visit us at robotsandpencils.

