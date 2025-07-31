Vietnam Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Viettel, Vinaphone, Mobifone, Vietnamobile, G-Mobile, VNPT, And FPT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore Vietnam's telecom market with the annually published "Vietnam Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report." Gain insights into growth, market dynamics, and future forecasts up to 2029, focusing on mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Uncover regulatory trends and competitive analysis.

Total telecom service revenue in Vietnam will grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period 2024-2029, primarily led by revenue growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Vietnam today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 1.8%, driven by strong growth in FTTH subscriptions, on the back of fiber rollouts by telcos and fixed broadband coverage expansions by the government. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 9.7%, driven by rising mobile internet subscriptions, increasing 4G subscriptions and projected growth in adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services. The expansion of digital services, video streaming and cloud-based applications will fuel data consumption and in turn revenue growth.

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Vietnam.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Viettel

VinaPhone

Mobifone

Vietnamobile

G-Mobile

VNPT FPT

