“Collateral Damage”: Sneaker Care Brand Founder Talks Tariffs On CNN's The Lead

CLEVELAND, OH , July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Brown, founder and CEO of Proof Culture, appeared live on CNN's The Lead with Jake Tapper on Friday, July 25 to share how shifting tariff policies are affecting American small businesses. Brown, who leads the Cleveland-based sneaker care brand, spoke on behalf of entrepreneurs navigating the uncertainties created by trade policy shifts and unpredictable tariffs.









Richard Brown, founder of Proof Culture, joins Jake Tapper on CNN to discuss how unpredictable tariff policies are impacting American small businesses.

The national interview followed Brown's recent advocacy trip to Capitol Hill, where he joined the National Retail Federation's fly-in alongside dozens of retailers from across the country. There, he spoke directly with lawmakers and administration officials about the real-world consequences of tariff volatility for small businesses that manufacture across multiple countries and materials.

During the CNN interview, Brown used clear, relatable language to describe how instability in trade policy makes it harder to plan, grow, or create jobs. His message resonated with viewers and policymakers alike-and underscored the need for clear direction for America's small business community.

“My business is impacted in every which way. In this trade war, my business is collateral damage. It's introduced chaos and unpredictability, which makes it really difficult for me to plan.”

- Richard Brown, Founder & CEO, Proof Culture

Ongoing Recognition

This national appearance follows a wave of local and national recognition for Brown and Proof Culture. The brand has been featured in Entrepreneur, PYMNTS, and numerous Amazon- and community-led small business initiatives, including partnerships with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Congresswoman Shontel Brown's Small Business Expo.









Richard Brown with Congresswoman Shontel Brown at her Small Business Expo, where he spoke as a featured panelist on challenges facing small businesses navigating economic uncertainty.

About Proof Culture

Proof Culture is a Cleveland-based sneaker care brand founded by Richard Brown, a lifelong Sneakerhead and entrepreneur who turned his passion for keeping kicks fresh into a movement. What started with a single product has grown into a brand with over 100 SKUs-offering premium sneaker care essentials like crease protectors, laces, and cleaning kits, all crafted with quality, culture, and community in mind. Proof Culture blends innovation with authenticity, because confidence starts with how you feel-and how you feel is connected to how you look. People meet you from the feet up, so we make sure your first impression is always fresh. P.R.O.O.F. stands for: Positivity Reinforces Our Overall Focus - a reminder that your mindset is more powerful than your circumstances, and how you think shapes how you show up. Learn more at

Press inquiries

Richard Brown

