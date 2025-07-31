Total Voting Rights
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
Total Voting Rights
31 July 2025
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 31 July 2025, it has 45,068,086 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue.
There are no shares held in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 45,068,086. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Company Secretary
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group
0203 667 8100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment