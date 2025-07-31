Intelligent Waves CEO And Peak Neuro Founder Tony Crescenzo Shares Innovation In Veteran Care On 'On The Range' Podcast

Executive Profile of Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves & Founder of Peak Neuro LLC

- Tony Crescenzo, CEORESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a premier technology integrator delivering cutting-edge, mission-focused solutions to the U.S. Government, is proud to announce that its President and CEO, Tony Crescenzo, was recently featured on the On The Range Podcast , hosted by veteran trainers Mark Kelly and Rick Hogg. In this compelling episode, Crescenzo shares his deep personal journey from serving in the Marine Corps to championing transformative care for veterans and first responders through innovation and purpose-driven leadership.Crescenzo spoke candidly about his experience with PTSD and the broader emotional toll many veterans face when transitioning out of service.“It's not just a loss of purpose, it's a loss of identity and culture,” Crescenzo explains, noting the urgency of tackling mental health challenges to prevent veteran suicide. At Intelligent Waves, his mission extends beyond business; over 50% of the company's workforce are veterans, including elite combat-tested special operators. IW's veteran-forward ideals also include its strong support for Warriors Ethos, a nonprofit organization that helps former service members find meaningful civilian careers.Crescenzo also introduced his latest venture, Peak Neuro, LLC, a neuroscience and AI-powered company focused on human performance. The platform uses proprietary neuroacoustic technology, delivered via a simple mobile app, to stimulate brainwave activity that enhances sleep, builds emotional resilience, and supports trauma recovery.“Unlike traditional talk therapy, Peak Neuro helps users physically process trauma,” Crescenzo notes, positioning the technology as a revolutionary, accessible tool for those struggling with PTSD, TBI, and chronic stress.He also shared real-world success stories, from a retired Army colonel who overcame deep depression to a former Delta operator who finally found peace from long-standing trauma. These testimonials underscore Peak Neuro's potential to deliver hope and healing where conventional treatments have fallen short. Crescenzo put it simply,“We get there the same way we got here, together or not at all.”About Intelligent Waves:Intelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. Learn more at .About Peak Neuro, LLC:Peak Neuro LLC is an AI-powered neuroscience company dedicated to advancing human performance and recovery. Its brainwave entrainment platform is built on decades of scientific research and is trusted by professionals in defense, healthcare, aviation, law enforcement, emergency response, sports, and executive leadership. For more information, visit .Media Contact:Gal Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein Group...703-385-8178

