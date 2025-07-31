Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Pay Out System (BEC-532)


2025-07-31 11:01:29
PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the gaming industry, and I wanted to create an improved pay out system that can be redeemed in any machine without any special protocol to ensure ticket is valid and without ever having to reinsert the paper ticket into a machine," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented THE L BOX. My design also allows the patron to redeem the ticket within an E-wallet."

The invention offers an alternative to traditional ticket in/ticket out systems currently used. In doing so, it would eliminate the need to insert a ticket in order to redeem its value. It also allows the user to redeem the ticket within an E-wallet. As a result, it increases convenience when redeeming a ticket. Additionally, the invention features an innovative design that is easy to use.

THE L BOX is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Michael Snyder at 702-610-9427 or email [email protected].

