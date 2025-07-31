Like Air® Announces First-Ever Co-Branded Flavor Drop With Prime Bites



15 single-serve bags of Like Air ® Chocolate Glazed Donut Puffcorn

6 Chocolate Glazed Donut Protein Brownies from Prime Bites Like Air ® Chip Clip, Like Air ® free grocery store coupon, and the opportunity to win a yearly supply of Like Air ® and Prime Bites

As with all Like Air® flavors, Chocolate Glazed Donut is made with non-GMO corn, is gluten-free, and nut-free. Each single-serve bag is just 80 calories - perfect for lunchboxes, late-night snacking, or anytime cravings.

"This collaboration aligns with our shared focus on consumer-driven snack innovation and making it available to our fans on TikTok first," said Allison Lin, Co-Founder of Like Air® .

"Prime Bites has developed a strong community on TikTok by combining functional nutrition with familiar flavors, and we're excited to bring our fans an amazing new snack through this partnership," said Caesar Bacarella, Founder of Prime Bites.

Like Air® launched its monthly TikTok Shop flavor drop program in August 2024 and has since expanded its presence through exclusive product drops, weekly livestream shopping events, and influencer collaborations. The partnership with Prime Bites marks a key milestone in the brand's TikTok-driven expansion.

Founded in 2021, Prime Bites has quickly cultivated a dedicated fan base on TikTok, attracting health-conscious consumers seeking a high-protein snack that doesn't compromise on flavor. Prime Bites Brownies and Muffins are crafted with thoughtfully selected ingredients, including at least 15 grams of protein and 5 grams of collagen, offering a dessert-like experience with functional benefits.

Starting July 31st, the limited-edition bundle will be available for $39.99 through each brand's TikTok Shop with exclusive promotions:



About Like Air®:

Like Air® launched in 2020 with the mission to improve better-for-you snacking without compromising flavor. The brand's signature puffcorn is better than traditional popcorn – it won't get caught in your teeth! All Like Air® is made in a nut-free facility and is free from eight of the major allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, sesame and shellfish. Like Air's popular flavors Cinnamon Bun and Pancake are also dairy-free. Follow @likeairsnacks on Instagram to enter their signature daily giveaways and on TikTok for exclusive monthly flavor drops! For more information on Like Air®, visit .

