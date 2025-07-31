Pokeworks Enters Second Half Of 2025 With Strong Franchise Growth And Innovation Focus

"This momentum reflects the strength of our model and the passion of our franchise partners," said Peter Yang, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer . "We're growing strategically in key markets across the country, and we're proud to support our franchisees with the tools and innovation they need to thrive."

Innovation + Franchisee Support Driving Growth

Pokeworks recently partnered with Qu , a leading provider of cloud-based unified commerce solutions, to upgrade its POS system, enhancing both operational efficiency and the franchisee experience.

Among those driving Pokeworks' expansion is New York-based multi-unit franchisee Alvin Zhang , who expressed his enthusiasm for the brand's flexible model and hands-on guidance: "Pokeworks is the sweet spot for multi-unit franchisees. The brand offers strong brand support but still gives you the freedom to tailor each location to your community. They understand how important it is to find the right fit and work with you to make it happen."

On the consumer side, the brand is focused on:



Growing its loyalty program and membership

Expanding add-on innovation to boost order value

Completing a full brand refresh in-store and online Launching strategic content partnerships to drive awareness

Franchise Development Focus

In the second half of 2025, Pokeworks is focused on growing its presence in existing markets by supporting current franchisees, while also awarding new territories to qualified entrepreneurs to drive expansion into key markets nationwide. The Poke category itself is on an upward trajectory, with the global food market valued at approximately $9.3 billion in 2024 and projected to nearly double to $16.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10% .

With record same-store sales, continued guest engagement, and growing demand for healthy fast-casual options, Pokeworks is well-positioned for continued franchise growth through 2025 and beyond.

The brand is actively seeking ambitious single and multi-unit operators to join its growing franchise system and bring its fresh, flavorful concept to communities across the U.S. For more information about its franchise opportunities, visit pokeworksfranchise .

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way® approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with six consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 72 locations across 20 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchise , or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn , Instagram , and TikTok .

* Disclaimer:

This information is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise. Any financial performance data referenced is for illustrative purposes only. An offer can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Actual results may vary. Please refer to our Item 19 for full details . The financial performance data referenced in this release, including same-store sales growth and individual franchisee performance, are provided for informational purposes only and do not represent a guarantee of future results. Actual results will vary and are dependent on numerous factors including, but not limited to, location, operational experience, local market conditions, and the level of effort by individual franchisees. Pokeworks does not make any representations or guarantees regarding individual earnings or profitability. Prospective franchisees should review the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) and consult with their financial and legal advisors before making any investment decision.

