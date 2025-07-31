Food Ingredients Market Size Expected To Reach USD 567.09 Billion By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 4.9%
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 351.48 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 368.70 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 567.09 Billion
|Dominated Region
|Asia Pacific
|Fastest Growing Region
|North America
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Food Ingredients Market Segmental Analysis
Type Analysis
The Flavors and Enhancers Segment dominated the Food Ingredients Market in 2024
The flavors and enhancers segment dominated the food ingredients market due to its high demand by the food processing industry for various purposes. The flavors and enhancers help to enhance the flavors of food products, along with enhancing their nutritional value. Hence, the segment is highly useful for fine dining restaurants to provide an exquisite and luxurious dining experience to their consumers.
The protein and amino acids segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its high demand for a healthy overall physique. Proteins are produced from chemical building blocks known as amino acids, hence the segment is expected to grow in the forecast period . High-quality proteins are usually found in chicken , beef , fish, or dairy products, whereas plant-based proteins can be acquired through whole grains, nuts, and beans.
Source Analysis
The Natural Segment Dominated the Food Ingredients Market in 2024, whereas the Bio-Based Segment is Expected to Grow in the Foreseen Period.
The natural segment dominated the food ingredients market in 2024 due to its high demand for human health and various types of disease prevention. The segment is helpful for consumers to prevent high blood sugar and cholesterol, along with cardiovascular diseases. It is also essential for skin and heart health, to improve kids' cognitive ability, and enhance teeth and bone health. Such ingredients are also essential for improved sleep quality and enhancing mental health.
The bio-based segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for maintaining sustainability in the food manufacturing industry. High use of sustainably produced ingredients and healthy foods is further helping the growth of the food ingredients market in the forecast period.
Application Analysis
The Bakery and Confectionery Segment Dominated the Food Ingredients Market in 2024
The bakery and confectionery segment dominated the food ingredients market in 2024 due to the high demand for bakery food items and confectionery. Such food products are highly demanded for occasions like parties, get-togethers, and various similar occasions. High demand for dairy is also observed due to the growth of the segment. Hence, the segment has helped in the growth of the market in 2024.
The functional and fortified foods segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, as they are full of essential nutrients for the overall development of the body. Such ingredients are helpful to lower the chances of various chronic diseases, heart issues, and improve immunity and brain health. Such ingredients are also essential to enhance brain and mental health. The ingredients are also essential for bone and teeth health, along with an array of health benefits for humans.
Function Analysis
The Flavoring Segment dominated the Food Ingredients Market in 2024, whereas the Nutritional Enrichment Segment is expected to grow in the Forecast Period.
The flavoring segment dominated the food ingredients market, as the segment plays a vital role in enhancing the flavors and senses of food products, which are essential for consumers to enjoy their food. The segment is divided into natural and synthetic flavorings obtained from vegetable or animal origin through multiple manufacturing processes.
The nutritional enrichment segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, as such ingredients help to enhance the nutritional value of food products. Hence, the demand for functional and fortified ingredients has hiked due to the high demand of the segment, propelling the growth of the food ingredients market. High deficiencies due to undernourishment caused by improper food habits further fuel the growth of the market in the foreseen period.
Form Analysis
The Dry/Powder Segment Led the Food Ingredients Market in 2024
The dry/powder segment dominated the food ingredients market in 2024 due to its versatility to amalgamate in various cuisines and dishes along with its ease factor to manage the ingredients in powdered form. Hence, the food industry highly uses multiple ingredients in dry or powdered form for better management. It also helps to enhance the shelf life of food products, hence they dominated the food ingredients market in 2024.
The liquid segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for food products with a liquid base. Food products such as batters and pre-mixes, chutneys, ready-to-use convenience food options, readymade or frozen dough, spreads and dips, are highly demanded in daily food requirements. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the forecast period, further helping the growth of the food ingredients market.
Recent Developments in the Food Ingredients Market
- In March 2025 , Indonesia announced the labeling of food products with a minimum of 5% genetically engineered ingredients. The new regulation covers genome-edited products, labeling requirements for food products, and guidelines for the food safety approval process requiring engineered procedures. ( Source - ) In October 2024 , FDA published a final guidance allowing animal feed manufacturers to continue using ingredients reviewed in 2024 by Association of American Feed Control Officils' (AAFCO). ( Source - )
Food Ingredients Market Top Companies
- Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Cargill, Incorporated Tate & Lyle PLC Kerry Group Ingredion Incorporated Givaudan DSM-Firmenich International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Corbion N.V. BASF SE DuPont (IFF Nutrition & Biosciences) Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Lonza Group Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Roquette Frères Sensient Technologies Corporation Tate & Lyle Novozymes A/S Symrise AG Bunge Limited
Segments Covered in the Report
By Type
- Preservatives
- Natural Synthetic
- Natural Sweeteners (e.g., Stevia, Honey) Artificial Sweeteners (e.g., Aspartame, Sucralose) Sugar Alcohols (e.g., Xylitol, Sorbitol)
- Mono & Diglycerides Lecithin Polysorbates
- Natural Flavors Artificial Flavors Flavor Enhancers (e.g., MSG)
- Natural Colorants (e.g., Carotenoids, Anthocyanins) Synthetic Colorants
- Gums (e.g., Guar, Xanthan) Starches Pectins
- Carbohydrases Proteases Lipases
- Citric Acid Lactic Acid Acetic Acid
- Natural (e.g., Tocopherols) Synthetic (e.g., BHA, BHT)
- Plant-based Proteins Animal-based Proteins
- Vegetable Oils Animal Fats
- Omega-3 Fibers Plant Extracts Nutraceuticals
By Application
- Bakery & Confectionery Dairy & Frozen Desserts Meat, Poultry & Seafood Beverages
- Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic
By Function
- Flavoring Coloring Preserving Texture Enhancing Emulsification Nutritional Enrichment Fermentation Aid Shelf-life Extension
By Form
- Dry/Powder Liquid Paste/Concentrate Granules
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
