Food Ingredients Market Size Expected To Reach USD 567.09 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards FnB, the global food ingredients market size is evaluated at USD 368.70 billion in 2025 and projected to reach around USD 567.09 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. With ongoing innovations and a strong push for healthier, more sustainable options, this sector is poised for continued expansion, with promising trends expected to reshape the industry in the coming years. Ottawa, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food ingredients market size stood at USD 351.48 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase from USD 368.70 billion in 2025 to around USD 567.09 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market has observed a huge hike in recent years due to high demand for enhancing flavors and texture of food, along with ensuring its preservation and enhancing nutritional quality, helping the growth of the market. Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making. Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ Market Overview & Potential The food ingredients market involves the use of natural and synthetic substances in food products to enhance the flavor, texture, and appearance of food products, along with ensuring their preservation, nutrition, and processing convenience. Such ingredients are inclusive of additives, flavoring agents, preservatives, sweeteners, enzymes, emulsifiers, colors, and functional components. Such ingredients are used by an array of different types of food categories, such as bakery, meat, beverages, and convenience foods. High demand for processed food is one of the major factors in the growth of the market. Such foods need a longer shelf life along with intact flavors and textures. Hence, the use of required food ingredients helps in enhancing the flavors and aiding the market's growth. Key Highlights of the Food Ingredients Market

By region, the Asia Pacific led the food ingredients market with a 35% share in 2024, whereas North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to rapid urbanization.

By type, the flavors and enhancers segment accounted for 18% of the market share in 2024, whereas the proteins and amino acids segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for nutritious food.

By source, the natural segment held 56% of the market share in 2024, whereas the bio-based segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe due to high demand by the biopharmaceutical industry.

By application, the bakery and confectionery segment dominated the market with a 22% share in 2024, whereas the functional and fortified foods segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to high demand for functional ingredients in recent years.

By function, the flavoring segment held the largest market share of 26% in 2024, whereas the nutritional enrichment segment is observed to grow due to high demand for protein-rich foods. By form, the dry/powder segment captured 45% of the market in 2024, whereas the liquid segment is growing rapidly in the forecast period due to the high demand for beverages. Role of Artificial Intelligence in Food Ingredient Innovation Artificial intelligence , while transforming the entire food industry, holds a significant role in innovating food ingredients leading to a major breakthrough in product development and enhancing food safety. AI models used in food industry are accelerating discovery and efficiency by reducing development time for food ingredients. Alongside, this somehow brings major shift in formulation of streamlined processes in the overall food sector. For instance, Nuritas utilized AI to develop PeptiStrong which is a plant-based bioactive peptide for muscle health. Moreover, creation of personalized nutrition and focusing on consumer needs by matching with diet needs is highly possible with the help of artificial intelligence.

View Full Market Intelligence@ What are Latest Trends in the Food Ingredients Market?

Increasing disposable incomes, leading to high demand for premium quality food ingredients and products, is propelling the growth of the food ingredients market.

High demand for clean and natural preservatives, colorants, and flavorings, further encouraging the growth of clean-label products globally, is also helping the growth of the food ingredients market. High demand for convenience food products, further demanding the growth of substances added to enhance the shelf life, is also helping the growth of the food ingredients market.

Case Study: Danone's Shift to Plant-Based Ingredients: A Clean-Label Success Danone, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, has successfully navigated the shift towards plant-based ingredients as part of its strategy to meet growing consumer demand for cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable food options. In response to increasing consumer preferences for clean-label products and the environmental impact of animal-based food production, Danone made the transition to plant-based ingredients in several of its popular product lines. Project Overview In 2024, Danone introduced a new line of plant-based yogurt and milk products, utilizing almond, oat, and soy proteins as the key ingredients. The company's commitment to clean-label formulations meant these new products were made with natural ingredients, free from artificial additives and preservatives. The transition also involved the company's collaboration with suppliers focused on sustainable farming practices, helping to reduce its overall carbon footprint. Key initiatives in the project included:

Replacing traditional dairy ingredients with plant-based alternatives

Ensuring transparency in product labeling with simple, recognizable ingredients Leveraging technology and artificial intelligence to speed up ingredient development and improve product consistency

Measurable Outcomes

20% increase in sales for plant-based product lines within six months of launch.

30% reduction in carbon footprint for plant-based products compared to traditional dairy.

Improved consumer perception: Positive feedback, with a 20% increase in customer satisfaction ratings following the launch. Faster product development: Artificial intelligence-driven reformulation reduced time-to-market by 25%. Strategic Impact Danone's commitment to plant-based and clean-label ingredients has not only satisfied the rising demand for healthier food options but has also:

Enhanced sustainability by significantly lowering greenhouse gas emissions in production processes.

Aligned with global sustainability goals, such as the EU Circular Economy Action Plan and carbon neutrality targets. Strengthened its market position in the growing plant-based product sector, which is expected to see continued expansion over the next decade.

Key Insight This case study demonstrates how clean-label ingredients and sustainable sourcing can drive both consumer satisfaction and business growth. Danone's strategic shift reflects the broader market trend of increasing consumer demand for natural, transparent, and environmentally-friendly products. The company's success highlights the transformative role that plant-based ingredients can play in meeting evolving consumer preferences, reducing environmental impact, and boosting brand loyalty. Market Dynamics What are the Growth Drivers of the Food Ingredients Market? Multiple factors contribute to the growth of the food ingredients market. Growing population, urbanization, rise in disposable incomes, and high demand for convenience food are some of the major factors driving the growth of the food ingredients market. Ready-to-eat foods, processed foods, or convenience foods are high in demand by the generation today, as it help to save cooking time along with their enhanced and addictive flavors helping the segment's growth. The use of food ingredients to enhance the flavors and shelf life of such food products helps in the growth of the food ingredients market. High demand for clean-label products involving the use of natural and clean ingredients for proper nutrition is also helping the growth of the market. Challenge Increasing Sustainability Matters: Restraining the Growth of the Market Consumer awareness regarding sustainability and following eco-friendly practices has increased in recent times. Hence, ensuring the use of eco-friendly additives has become vital. Such ingredients are high in price and hence may not be used by multiple food manufacturers. Hence, such instances may restrain the growth of the market. Following the strict environmental standards and regulations by food manufacturers is another major restraint on the growth of the food ingredients market. For Instance, Eco-friendly ingredients are 20% more expensive than conventional options, affecting the affordability for smaller manufacturers. Additionally, regulations surrounding sustainability have introduced higher costs and manufacturing complexity, which may restrain the market's overall growth.

Opportunity Innovation in Food Technology is helping the Growth of the Market High demand for food processing technologies such as enzyme engineering, nanotechnology , and encapsulation is helping the growth of the food ingredients market in the foreseeable period. Such technologies help in enhancing the quality of food ingredients, further propelling the growth of the market. Such innovations help food manufacturers in enhancing the flavors, texture, and nutritional content of food products, further helping the growth of the market. The ingredients also help to enhance the shelf life of food products, essential for convenience and ready-to-eat foods. Food technology is also helping to evolve clean-label foods with the help of natural and clean ingredients, helping to nourish the food products. Food Ingredients Market Regional Analysis Which Region Dominated the Food Ingredients Market in 2024? Asia Pacific dominated the food ingredients market in 2024 due to multiple factors aiding the growth of the market in the region. Factors such as rising disposable income, high demand for premium quality food products and ingredients, high demand for convenience foods, and other similar factors are some of the major points aiding the growth of the market in the region. Countries like India, China, Japan, and Korea play a major role in the growth of the food ingredients market in the Asia Pacific. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia have become major hubs for both the production and consumption of food ingredients due to increasing health awareness, a growing middle class, and rising demand for processed, convenience, and functional foods. Rapid innovation in areas like plant-based ingredients, natural preservatives, emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, and nutraceuticals has accelerated regional growth. What to Expect from North American Food Ingredients Market in the Upcoming Years? North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period due to a high health-conscious attitude towards the industry, high demand for clean-label products , and increasing disposable incomes. Increasing demand for processed and convenience foods, as per the lifestyle of consumers in the region, is also leading to the growth of the food ingredients market in North America. The U.S plays a vital role in the growth of the market in the region as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) addresses the outbreaks of foodborne illness to ensure food safety. The U.S. and Canada continue to lead in innovation, particularly in plant-based protein , alternative sweeteners, natural colorants, and fortifying ingredients such as vitamins, probiotics, and omega-3s. Consumers in the region are increasingly focused on transparency, sustainability, and wellness, pushing food manufacturers to reformulate products with fewer artificial additives and more recognizable, natural ingredients. The rise of veganism, keto, and allergen-free diets is also shaping the demand for specialized ingredients. Food Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.9% Market Size in 2024 USD 351.48 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 368.70 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 567.09 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let's Talk-Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team:

Food Ingredients Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The Flavors and Enhancers Segment dominated the Food Ingredients Market in 2024

The flavors and enhancers segment dominated the food ingredients market due to its high demand by the food processing industry for various purposes. The flavors and enhancers help to enhance the flavors of food products, along with enhancing their nutritional value. Hence, the segment is highly useful for fine dining restaurants to provide an exquisite and luxurious dining experience to their consumers.

The protein and amino acids segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its high demand for a healthy overall physique. Proteins are produced from chemical building blocks known as amino acids, hence the segment is expected to grow in the forecast period . High-quality proteins are usually found in chicken , beef , fish, or dairy products, whereas plant-based proteins can be acquired through whole grains, nuts, and beans.

Source Analysis

The Natural Segment Dominated the Food Ingredients Market in 2024, whereas the Bio-Based Segment is Expected to Grow in the Foreseen Period.

The natural segment dominated the food ingredients market in 2024 due to its high demand for human health and various types of disease prevention. The segment is helpful for consumers to prevent high blood sugar and cholesterol, along with cardiovascular diseases. It is also essential for skin and heart health, to improve kids' cognitive ability, and enhance teeth and bone health. Such ingredients are also essential for improved sleep quality and enhancing mental health.

The bio-based segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for maintaining sustainability in the food manufacturing industry. High use of sustainably produced ingredients and healthy foods is further helping the growth of the food ingredients market in the forecast period.

Application Analysis

The Bakery and Confectionery Segment Dominated the Food Ingredients Market in 2024

The bakery and confectionery segment dominated the food ingredients market in 2024 due to the high demand for bakery food items and confectionery. Such food products are highly demanded for occasions like parties, get-togethers, and various similar occasions. High demand for dairy is also observed due to the growth of the segment. Hence, the segment has helped in the growth of the market in 2024.

The functional and fortified foods segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, as they are full of essential nutrients for the overall development of the body. Such ingredients are helpful to lower the chances of various chronic diseases, heart issues, and improve immunity and brain health. Such ingredients are also essential to enhance brain and mental health. The ingredients are also essential for bone and teeth health, along with an array of health benefits for humans.

Function Analysis

The Flavoring Segment dominated the Food Ingredients Market in 2024, whereas the Nutritional Enrichment Segment is expected to grow in the Forecast Period.

The flavoring segment dominated the food ingredients market, as the segment plays a vital role in enhancing the flavors and senses of food products, which are essential for consumers to enjoy their food. The segment is divided into natural and synthetic flavorings obtained from vegetable or animal origin through multiple manufacturing processes.

The nutritional enrichment segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, as such ingredients help to enhance the nutritional value of food products. Hence, the demand for functional and fortified ingredients has hiked due to the high demand of the segment, propelling the growth of the food ingredients market. High deficiencies due to undernourishment caused by improper food habits further fuel the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

Form Analysis

The Dry/Powder Segment Led the Food Ingredients Market in 2024

The dry/powder segment dominated the food ingredients market in 2024 due to its versatility to amalgamate in various cuisines and dishes along with its ease factor to manage the ingredients in powdered form. Hence, the food industry highly uses multiple ingredients in dry or powdered form for better management. It also helps to enhance the shelf life of food products, hence they dominated the food ingredients market in 2024.

The liquid segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for food products with a liquid base. Food products such as batters and pre-mixes, chutneys, ready-to-use convenience food options, readymade or frozen dough, spreads and dips, are highly demanded in daily food requirements. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the forecast period, further helping the growth of the food ingredients market.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: ...

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:



Specialty Food Ingredients Market: The global specialty food ingredients market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 113.01 billion in 2025 to USD 179.87 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Food for Special Medical Purpose Market: The global food for special medical purpose market size is positioned for rapid expansion, with projected revenue increases over the next decade, spurred by the widespread efforts by key players across the globe.

Natural Food Colorants Market: The global natural food colorants market size is projected to grow from USD 2.06 billion in 2025 to USD 3.96 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Hemp-Based Foods Market: The global hemp-based foods market size is projected to climb USD 7.83 billion by 2025 to USD 19.24 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Organic Pet Food Market: The global organic pet food market size is projected to expand from USD 2.54 billion in 2025 to USD 4.41 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Canada Food Service Market: The Canada food service market size is course to grow from USD 135.63 billion in 2025 to USD 583.47 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Wet Pet Food Market: The global wet pet food market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 27.90 billion in 2025 to USD 41.75 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.58% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Food Service Market: The global food service market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 3,758.58 billion in 2025 to USD 7,389.11 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Enriched Food Market: The global enriched food market size is expected to grow from USD 196.33 billion in 2025 to USD 460.30 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.93% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Recent Developments in the Food Ingredients Market



In March 2025 , Indonesia announced the labeling of food products with a minimum of 5% genetically engineered ingredients. The new regulation covers genome-edited products, labeling requirements for food products, and guidelines for the food safety approval process requiring engineered procedures. ( Source - ) In October 2024 , FDA published a final guidance allowing animal feed manufacturers to continue using ingredients reviewed in 2024 by Association of American Feed Control Officils' (AAFCO). ( Source - )

Food Ingredients Market Top Companies



Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Cargill, Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Kerry Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Givaudan

DSM-Firmenich

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Corbion N.V.

BASF SE

DuPont (IFF Nutrition & Biosciences)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Lonza Group

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Roquette Frères

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Tate & Lyle

Novozymes A/S

Symrise AG Bunge Limited

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type



Preservatives



Natural

Synthetic

Sweeteners



Natural Sweeteners (e.g., Stevia, Honey)



Artificial Sweeteners (e.g., Aspartame, Sucralose)

Sugar Alcohols (e.g., Xylitol, Sorbitol)

Emulsifiers



Mono & Diglycerides



Lecithin

Polysorbates

Flavors & Enhancers



Natural Flavors



Artificial Flavors

Flavor Enhancers (e.g., MSG)

Colorants



Natural Colorants (e.g., Carotenoids, Anthocyanins)

Synthetic Colorants

Stabilizers & Thickeners



Gums (e.g., Guar, Xanthan)



Starches

Pectins

Enzymes



Carbohydrases



Proteases

Lipases

Acidulants



Citric Acid



Lactic Acid

Acetic Acid

Antioxidants



Natural (e.g., Tocopherols)

Synthetic (e.g., BHA, BHT)

Proteins & Amino Acids



Plant-based Proteins

Animal-based Proteins

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Fats & Oils



Vegetable Oils

Animal Fats

Functional Ingredients



Omega-3



Fibers



Plant Extracts Nutraceuticals



By Application



Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Beverages



Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Sauces, Dressings & Condiments

Snacks & Convenience Foods

Infant Nutrition

Functional & Fortified Foods

Fats & Oils Soups, Ready Meals & Side Dishes

By Function



Flavoring

Coloring

Preserving

Texture Enhancing

Emulsification

Nutritional Enrichment

Fermentation Aid Shelf-life Extension

By Form



Dry/Powder

Liquid

Paste/Concentrate Granules

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific-are also available upon request

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here:

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: ...

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It's your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry:

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry , providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we'll navigate this transformative journey.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials | Nova One Advisor