Impac Labs And Bigid Join Forces To Bring Data-Centric Cloud Security To Enterprises

Data-Centric Cloud Security by imPAC x BigID

Reimagining Proactive, Data-Centric Cloud Security

Traditional cloud security tools flag surface-level misconfigurations but lack the context to highlight what really matters: the data at risk. By combining BigID's deep data discovery and classification with imPAC's policy automation engine, joint customers can now:



Unify Data Intelligence & Cloud Controls – BigID continuously discovers and classifies regulated and high-value data; imPAC ingests that context to enrich cloud configurations and surface previously hidden exposures.

Prioritize & Remediate by Actual Risk – BigID's data signals (PII, PHI, financial data, IP) feed imPAC's High-Fidelity Risk Scoring, so teams focus on the misconfigurations that endanger the most critical data.

Automate Data-Aware Guardrails – Using imPAC Compose and Playbooks, security teams can trigger actions like encryption, revoking access, or quarantining based on BigID's sensitivity tags the moment risky conditions appear.

Continuous Compliance & Audit-Ready Evidence – BigID maps data to GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS and more, while imPAC's Time Machine captures every configuration change, producing end-to-end proof without manual effort. Cut Noise, Respond Faster – Data context slashes alert fatigue; imPAC automatically raises or lowers severity so responders spend time on the incidents that matter most.

Availability

The integrated imPAC + BigID solution is available today.



About imPAC Labs



imPAC Labs is the only cloud control plane allowing Security, DevOps, and Compliance teams to move fast while reducing security risk by gaining continuous control over all cloud assets, configurations, and hidden relationships. Teams can now track all configuration changes over time with evidence, build automated no-code guardrails, and ingest contextual DSPM signals for proactive cloud control.

Enterprises trust imPAC to protect their multi-cloud environments, streamline their audit and compliance burden, safeguard their deployments and unify internal teams with a common goal of strengthening security.

One unified, self-service hub for proactive cloud control. Learn more at .

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

