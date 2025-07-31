Firstbank's Strategy Delivers In Q2 2025 With Financial And Customer Wins

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bank earns No. 1 ranking in Southwest Region for fifth consecutive year in 2025 customer satisfaction study

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation's largest privately held banks with a focus on“banking for good,” announced its 2025 second-quarter summary of the company's holdings and activities. The bank reported the following quarter-end results:



Net income was $151.7 million

Total deposits were $23.4 billion

Net loans were $15.8 billion Total assets were $26.8 billion

During the second quarter, FirstBank earned the No. 1 ranking in customer satisfaction in the Southwest region for the fifth consecutive year, according to a national retail banking study . The study evaluated customer satisfaction across several key categories, account offerings, digital channels, and overall experience.

“We're honored to once again be recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction, which is a direct reflection of the trust our customers place in us,” said Kevin Classen, CEO of FirstBank. “We also experienced a sizable year-over-year increase in net income from $96.5 million in Q2 2024 to $151.7 million in Q2 2025, demonstrating our commitment to long-term sustainable growth. As we look ahead, we're focused on deepening our community impact, expanding support for local businesses, and driving innovation that helps customers and local economies thrive.”

To promote its small business customers and give back to communities, FirstBank launched its "Our Cube Means Business" campaign. From July 11 to September 5, the bank's signature orange cube will pop up at select businesses and storefronts throughout Colorado every Friday, providing exclusive giveaways.

In addition, FirstBank announced its continued partnership with the Colorado Chamber of Commerce on the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado contest, which works to celebrate and strengthen local manufacturers.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it's known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the top-performing and largest privately held banks in the United States. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $90 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit . Member FDIC.

Media Contact

Cody Wheeler

(303) 228-6986

...