Dotdash Meredith Is Now People Inc.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith, the largest digital and print publisher in America, announced it is now People Inc. The new name represents the next chapter for the owner of iconic media brands including PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Verywell, Entertainment Weekly, and Southern Living.

People Inc. boldly reflects the company's enduring commitment to content and experiences – made by people for people – that delight, inspire, teach, and entertain. The company's new name also taps the power of its flagship title PEOPLE, one of the most beloved media brands in America, and honors its historic roots in Time Inc. and Meredith Corporation, each founded over a century ago.

"When we put Dotdash and Meredith together over three years ago, we knew our combined name wasn't the most elegant or meaningful," said Neil Vogel, CEO of People Inc. "As our business and ambitions have grown, we realized we already had the best name for us, People. People Inc. reflects our energy and vibrancy, the promise of our incredible brands, and our distinctly human legacy."

The People Inc. logo is an homage to the original Time Inc. wordmark - an iconic piece of media history. Each letterform is hand-drawn to capture the spirit and craftsmanship of the original. The colored dot after "Inc." is a tribute to the company's historic place in online publishing. First introduced with About and carried through Dotdash and Dotdash Meredith, the dot has become an enduring symbol of People Inc.'s evolution.

Continued Neil Vogel, "Fifty years ago, PEOPLE editor Otto Fuerbringer said it's an 'indisputable fact that what interests people most is other people.' The fundamental truth is people's experiences, expertise, and insights are what connect and inspire us. That is every bit as true today as it was then and holds true for every People Inc. brand."

About People Inc.

People Inc. (formerly Dotdash Meredith) is the largest digital and print publisher in America. More than 175 million people trust us each month to help them find inspiration, make decisions, and take action. People Inc.'s more than 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living. People Inc. is based in New York City and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ).

