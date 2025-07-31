CPSC Warns Consumers To Immediately Stop Using Aemerry Hair Growth Serums Due To Risk Of Serious Injury Or Death To Young Children From Poisoning Violates Mandatory Standard For Child-Resistant Packaging

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Aemerry Hair Growth Serums. The hair serums contain minoxidil and must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the serum is swallowed by young children.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Fashion Smart, Inc., of Bronx, New York. Fashion Smart has not agreed to recall the serums or offer a remedy to consumers.

About 2,300 hair growth serums were sold online at Amazon from March 2025 through June 2025 for about $22. The serums come in black-tinted bottles with droppers for dispensing the serums. The vials have navy blue labels and blue and white lettering. "Aemerry Clinically Proven To Help Regrow Beard 5% Minoxidil with Biotin" is written on the front of the bottles. The back of the bottle contains instructions for use. The hair growth serums may have been sold by Fashion Smart Inc. with a scalp applicator and may have been sold online by other sellers.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately secure the serums out of sight and reach of children and dispose of them .

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at .

Note : Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts .

- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , BlueSky , Threads , LinkedIn and Truth Social .

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist .

Release Number: 25-411

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED