Keybank, Pro Football Hall Of Fame Agree On Naming Rights Deal For New Event Center

"The relationship with KeyBank extends across our community at multiple layers," said Jim Porter , president & CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "Not only will this agreement support a first-class hospitality venue in our community, but it also provides a valuable educational resource to be shared through our various outreach programs."

Included in the agreement is a five-year sponsorship during which KeyBank will become the "Exclusive Bank to the Pro Football Hall of Fame" and incorporates engagement with Pro Football Hall of Famers. Additionally, financial literacy curriculum will be added to the Hall's current educational programming through its award-winning Youth, Education & Leadership Team.

"As KeyBank celebrates our bicentennial, we are thrilled to deepen our roots in Northeast Ohio through the creation of the KeyBank Center at the Pro Football Hall of Fame," said Chris Gorman , chairman & CEO of KeyCorp. "This partnership reflects our long-standing commitment to investing in communities, expanding access to opportunity and honoring legacy. The KeyBank Center will be a place where people come together to learn, lead and be inspired for generations to come."

Event center space on the first level will total nearly 12,000 square feet, and the KeyBank Center will include such significant features as an integrated 27-feet-wide glass system that opens to the adjacent field turf area, full kitchen capabilities and a rooftop terrace. The second level will include a café, VIP Club and 6,580 square feet of turf rooftop space for parties or other events.

"I want to congratulate the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the addition of a new event center," said William V. Sherer II , mayor of the City of Canton. "This project reflects our shared commitment to celebrate Canton's legacy as the birthplace of the NFL while driving our city toward cultural and economic growth. The Hall has been an incredible partner over the years, alongside the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, in bringing top-tier events to the Canton Memorial Civic Center. While we will continue to make upgrades to our facility and offer a variety of events for all to enjoy, we celebrate this new chapter for the Hall and all it will bring to our community."

Groundbreaking for The KeyBank Center at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is scheduled for the fall of 2025, with completion anticipated in time to host events related to the Enshrinement of the Class of 2027.

ABOUT KEYCORP

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center . Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $185 billion at June 30, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online href="" target="_blank" profootballho , for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission.

