Smartx Brings Semi-Liquid Alts Into Practice Within Model Portfolios

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions, a leader in enterprise managed account technology, seamlessly integrates semi-liquid alternative investments, including interval and tender offer funds, directly into Unified Managed Accounts (UMAs) using its fully proprietary, end-to-end platform.

First introduced to clients in 2024, this milestone marks a new era in private market access. SMArtX's platform enables live, scalable management of semi-liquid strategies like private credit, private equity, and real estate, seamlessly embedded alongside traditional investments such as ETFs, mutual funds, SMAs, and direct indexing. All of this is executed within a single tax-aware custodial account, creating a fully unified, operationally efficient investment experience.

"Partnering with SMArtX has simplified how we build portfolios," said Todd Resnick, CEO of OneSeven Advisors. "Managing stocks, bonds, and alternative investments seamlessly in a UMA gives our advisors and clients powerful, flexible tools to navigate today's markets."

SMArtX client firms, including Concurrent Asset Management and One Seven, are actively implementing interval and tender offer funds across rep-directed sleeves, firm-level models, and third-party portfolios, without custodial or operational friction. Unlike other platforms that rely on partner dependencies, SMArtX delivers this capability entirely in-house, offering real-time automation that eliminates the manual complexity typically associated with accessing semi-liquid funds.

"At Concurrent, we've long provided high-net-worth investors with access to private markets through custom solutions for Qualified Purchasers. This new capability, integrating interval funds into UMA models via SMArtX, allows us to extend that access in a more streamlined and scalable way for clients who may not meet QP thresholds," said Eddy Augsten, President of Concurrent Asset Management. "By embedding interval funds into our WealthBlox Private Market Growth, Balanced, and Income portfolios, part of the broader WealthSelect Model Suite, we can deliver institutional-caliber diversification with the operational ease of a managed account. SMArtX's ability to handle the unique liquidity mechanics of interval funds is what enables this evolution."

Natively Managing Public and Private Market Assets Together

SMArtX removes the operational friction and bottlenecks that have historically prevented alternatives from scaling within UMA programs. Its technology automates key processes including trade controls, redemption scheduling, empowering firms to deliver a differentiated client experience without expanding headcount or adding manual workflows.

Platform Highlights:



UMA-Ready Alternatives

Integrate interval and tender offer funds seamlessly with ETFs, SMAs, mutual funds, and direct indexing- all within a single, tax-aware custodial account.



Tax-Smart Execution

Align alternative fund activity with tax-loss harvesting, tax transition, and tax-aware rebalancing.



Streamlined Operations

Automate redemption windows, trade execution, cash management, and compliance with real-time controls.

Differentiated Client Experience

Deliver scalable access to private market strategies without sacrificing efficiency, flexibility, or transparency.

"Supporting semi-liquid funds inside model portfolios gives advisors a practical, scalable way to include private markets in everyday portfolio construction," said Alex Thompson, Chief Product Officer at SMArtX. "We've removed the historical barriers that made this difficult and made alternatives manageable at scale."

The Future of Alternatives Is Already Here

Alternatives in managed accounts are no longer aspirational; they're live, automated, and integrated. SMArtX empowers wealth firms to offer alternatives as a core component of their managed account platforms, with the operational rigor and tax-aware design that modern wealth management demands.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers award-winning UMA technology through a cloud-native, modular platform for RIAs, asset managers, and FinTech firms. Its scalable solutions streamline workflows, and modernize managed accounts infrastructure with innovative, configurable technology for trading, billing, and investment distribution.

About Concurrent Asset Management

Concurrent Asset Management (CAM) is the investment management arm of Concurrent, a multi-custodial, hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA). CAM provides advisors with the coordinated and comprehensive planning tools, technology, and support necessary to deliver personalized, outcome-based investment strategies. Through CAM's flexible framework, advisors maintain control while efficiently managing portfolios, accessing curated investment models, and collaborating with dedicated investment professionals to enhance client outcomes.

As an SEC-registered investment advisor, CAM offers a comprehensive suite of services, including a Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP), Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services, and the Wealth CIO program. CAM is committed to fiduciary excellence, making it a trusted partner for advisors seeking to grow their practice and be stewards who help clients achieve their financial goals. For more information, visit .

About OneSeven

OneSeven is a dynamic, forward-thinking firm dedicated to empowering financial advisors to reach new heights of success. We provide a platform that combines cutting-edge resources, personalized support, and a collaborative community, all designed to help advisors grow their businesses, maximize their impact, and build lasting legacies. By becoming your trusted partners, we serve as sounding boards for your ambitions, challenges, concerns, and successes, aligning your practice to what really matters. For more information on OneSeven's advisor community and business growth solutions, visit .

