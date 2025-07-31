123Invent Inventor Develops New Appliance Power Saver (BDH-1037)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Heating and cooling are two of the biggest sources of power usage within a home. i thought there should be a way to utilize the outside temperature to help freeze, cool, or heat the inside of an appliance," said an inventor, from Freeland, Pa., "so I invented the APPLIANCE POWER SAVER. My design could help save costs, especially during the winter and summer."

The invention provides an improved way to help freeze, cool, or heat the inside of an appliance. In doing so, it eliminates the need to rely completely on electrical power. As a result, it helps save energy. It also could help reduce power bills. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use and control so it is ideal for households and commercial locations that utilize freezers, refrigerators, ovens, etc. Additionally, the affected appliances could be located anywhere in the home and be ducted through the roof.

The APPLIANCE POWER SAVER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact David Maso at 570-751-8875 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

