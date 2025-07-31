Meet The Experts Powering 'Marketers Connect': Vereigen Media's Premier B2B Event In San Francisco

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An exclusive B2B growth event featuring valuable insights, strategy & networking opportunities with top marketing leaders

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join the brightest minds in B2B marketing at Marketers Connect: Where Thought Leaders Network for Growth . Vereigen Media is hosting a flagship event in the heart of San Francisco. The event is designed explicitly for forward-thinking marketers, offering an evening filled with conversation, connection, and strategic insights.

Event Details:



Location: Hotel Zelos, Angel's Share Patio, 12 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Date: Thursday, August 14th, 2025

Date: Thursday, August 14th, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM PDT









The Powerhouse Panel- Driving Real Change in B2B



Karina Shabelsky , Head of Digital, Suki AI.

Jessie Wu , Head of Account-Based Marketing, Autodesk.

Erica Bowman , ABM & Demand Gen Manager, Formerly of Okta & Autodesk.

Connie Wu , CX Strategy Consultant, Onix. Doug Detlefsen , VP, Strategic Sales, Vereigen Media.

This powerhouse panel will share valuable insights on verified content engagement, B2B personalization, privacy-first lead generation, and evolving buyer journeys.

Event Highlights



6:00–7:00 PM- Strategic Networking, Cocktails, and Light Bites

7:00–8:00 PM- Expert Panel Discussion“What's Next in B2B: AI, Content Syndication & ABM That Actually Works” 8:00–9:00 PM- Live Q&A, Power Networking



What You'll Walk Away With

At this exclusive event, every attendee will walk away with high-impact strategies from experts who've driven results at global brands like Autodesk, Suki AI, and Onix. You will learn how to:



Increase engagement and improve lead quality with high-intent, human-verified leads .

Build high-converting, compliant campaigns with confidence.

Adapt your ABM and content syndication strategies in an AI-driven world. Navigate the real-world impact of limited marketing budgets without compromising performance.



Why to attend Marketers Connect

In an era when automation and vanity metrics dominate, Marketers Connect brings the human side of marketing back to the forefront.

Vereigen Media is leading the charge with:



100% human-verified leads.

No outsourcing, all in-house expertise.

Privacy-first, first-party data strategies . Verified time-based engagement over clicks.



This event isn't about surface-level networking. It's a movement toward ethical, performance-driven B2B growth.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media empowers growth-driven B2B businesses in Tech, SaaS, and Services to scale faster, through verified content engagement, human-verified leads, first-party intelligence, and ethical, compliant outreach. With no outsourcing and 100% in-house expertise, they deliver what sales teams actually need- verified conversations that drive results.

Vereigen Media- Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: ...

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

Visit :

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at