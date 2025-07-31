Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces Additions To Banking Team

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today announced that John Cunningham has been appointed Northeast Ohio Commercial Market Executive, Thomas Young has been appointed Northeast Ohio Commercial Relationship Manager, and Nick Paradiso has been appointed Central Ohio Commercial Relationship Manager. These additions reflect Middlefield's continued commitment to expanding its commercial banking capabilities and delivering strong relationship-driven services across its Ohio markets.

The Company also announced the retirement of Jack Gregorin, after a 43-year banking career with the last seven years at Middlefield as the Company's Northeast Ohio Commercial Relationship Manager.

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President, and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“As we continue to invest in our commercial banking business, John, Tom, and Nick bring the experience, leadership, and deep community connections that will support our clients and strengthen our presence in our Northeast and Central Ohio markets. These appointments demonstrate our commitment to build high-performing teams across our Ohio communities and serve as a reliable financial partner to the region's business community.”

Zimmerly continued,“On behalf of the entire Middlefield family, I want to thank Jack for his years of service to the Bank. For 43 years, Jack has provided commercial customers throughout Ohio with integrity and proven financial advice. I wish Jack well on his next chapter.”









John Cunningham Appointed SVP, Northeast Ohio Commercial Market Executive

In this role, Cunningham will oversee Middlefield's commercial growth strategy and relationship management across the Company's Northeast Ohio footprint. With nearly 30 years of banking experience and a reputation for building high-performing teams, Cunningham brings significant expertise in commercial real estate and middle market banking. From 2021 to 2025, Cunningham was the SVP - Senior Managing Director, Commercial Real Estate at Premier Bank. Prior to this, he held positions at TCF Bank / Chemical Bank, The Home Saving and Loan Bank, Huntington National Bank, National City Bank, and Associates First Capital Corporation.

As a Northeast Ohio native, Cunningham holds degrees from Miami University and Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Business. Beyond banking, he's a passionate supporter of the arts, having recently completed eight years of service as Trustee and Treasurer for the Valley Arts Center in Chagrin Falls.











Thomas Young Appointed VP, Northeast Ohio Commercial Relationship Manager

As VP, Northeast Ohio Commercial Relationship Manager, Young will focus on delivering strategic advice to business clients in the Northeast Ohio Region, helping them improve cash flow, finance key assets, and mitigate risk. With a strong analytical skillset and a passion for supporting business growth, Young has built a career helping clients navigate change and seize opportunity. Most recently, he was VP, Senior Business Banking Relationship Manager at U.S. Bank from 2023 to 2025. His prior experience includes roles at First Federal of Lakewood, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, PNC Bank, FirstMerit Bank, Huntington National Bank, and KeyBank.

Young holds degrees from Louisiana State University - Shreveport, and Myers University. He has also played a leadership role in local economic development, having served as Director and Past Board President of the Mentor Economic Assistance Corporation (MEACO).











Nick Paradiso Appointed VP, Central Ohio Commercial Relationship Manager

As VP, Central Ohio Commercial Relationship Manager, Paradiso will focus on delivering strategic advice to business clients within Central Ohio, helping them improve cash flow, finance key assets, and mitigate risk. With over 15 years of experience in banking, Paradiso is a seasoned commercial lender providing customized financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. Most recently, he was VP, Commercial Lending at Civista Bank from 2023 to 2025. His prior experience includes roles at LCNB National Bank, CFBank, Huntington National Bank, and Fifth Third Bank.

Paradiso holds degrees from John Carroll University and the University of Dayton. He is active across the Columbus community and is currently a member of the Short North Rotary Club, Association for Corporate Growth, Columbus Italian Club, Franklinton Board of Trade, Ohio Business Brokers Association, and Columbus Chamber.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.92 billion at June 30, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

