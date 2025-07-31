Dropship China Pro To Launch New Local Fulfillment Warehouse In New Jersey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hybrid model routes small batches from China for lower landed cost and stocks fast-moving SKUs in the U.S. for 2–5-day delivery

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operating as Qitong Logistics Ltd. in China, Dropship China Pro (DSCP) will launch a U.S. warehousing and fulfillment center in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in mid-August 2025. The new 7,000-square-foot facility is designed to lower operational costs and speed up delivery for e-commerce sellers by combining China direct shipping with U.S. local fulfillment in one connected workflow.

The New Brunswick site adds to DSCP's recently launched 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Pomona, California. While the West Coast site offers proximity to China, it currently handles about 30% of U.S. orders. With roughly 70% of demand coming from the East Coast, the new facility expands national coverage and shortens transit times. Together, the two centers are expected to process up to 30,000 orders per day.

DSCP's model is built to use the best origin for each order, so sellers don't have to choose between cost and speed:



Small/variable batches → ship from China to achieve a lower landed cost when volumes don't justify U.S. storage.

High-velocity SKUs → stock in the U.S. for typical 2–5-day delivery and stronger customer experience. One system, one team. DSCP's Order Management System (OMS) tracks inventory across China and the U.S., selects the optimal path per order, and keeps billing and tracking in one place.











“Our mission has always been to give sellers the infrastructure that fits how they actually grow,” said Elaine Shan, CEO of Dropship China Pro.“You shouldn't have to pick one model and live with the trade-offs. With our hybrid approach, small batches ship from China to save money; fast-moving items sit in the U.S. to ship faster. It's not either/or - it's both, intelligently routed - so our partners can focus on growth, not logistics.”

Dropship China Pro (Qitong Logistics Ltd.) is a leading China-based agent supporting global e-commerce sellers with a hybrid fulfillment network across China and the United States. Services include product sourcing, print-on-demand dropshipping, branding and packaging solutions, quality inspection, and integrated China/U.S. fulfillment. DSCP focuses on transparent pricing, higher quality, and faster shipping through a simple, connected workflow.

